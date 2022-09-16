 Take a look at Vivo's second foldable, the X Fold Plus - PhoneArena
Take a look at Vivo's second foldable, the X Fold Plus

Android
Take a look at Vivo's second foldable, the X Fold Plus
It was back this past April when Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo unveiled the X Fold, its first foldable handset. The device, however, was limited to domestic sales. We aren't sure yet what Vivo has in mind for its upcoming foldable, the X Fold Plus.

The Vivo X Fold Plus recently was spotted by MySmartPrice on the website for China's TENNA regulatory agency. The fact that the device was found there is a sign that we could see the foldable made official very soon. And this time, there is some hope that the device will have a global release.

The X Fold Plus, which carries the same design language as its predecessor, will supposedly sport a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. When the device is open, it reveals the 8.03-inch tablet-sized display. Both screens will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood you will find Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

As for the cameras on the phone, Vivo has a 50MP sensor driving the primary camera while behind the ultra-wide lens sits a 48MP sensor. The phone is also equipped with an 8MP sensor for a periscope camera and a 12MP sensor for a portrait camera. The front-facing selfie-snapper will feature either a 16MP or 32MP sensor. As you can see from the TENNA images, the rear camera island will include a large circle with the lenses inside and the Zeiss brand placed on the upper right of the island. The LED flash is on the bottom right.

Keeping the lights on will be a 4600mAh battery and Android 12 will be pre-installed. Depending on the markets where the X Fold Plus will be made available, Vivo's Funtouch OS 12/ Origin OS Ocean interface might be pre-loaded.

We will keep our eyes peeled for the official introduction of the Vivo X Fold Plus. We're sure to have more information to pass along at that time including additional specs, pricing, and availability news.
