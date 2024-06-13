IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables

Image credit — Ikea

For customers in select EU countries (such as the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany), IKEA offers the LILLHULT USB-C cables, available in both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning configurations. These cables, also sporting a braided design, come in a variety of colors including green, light gray, and orange/pink. They measure 4'11" (1.5m) long and support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps. While the maximum power delivery is likely less than 100W, they offer a more affordable option, with the USB-C to USB-C version priced at €5.99 and the USB-C to Lightning version at €9.99.

LILLHULT USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables | Image credit — Ikea





IKEA has also introduced the SKOTAT extension cable specifically for the EU market. This unique accessory features three AC power outlets and two USB-C ports for charging phones or tablets. The USB-C ports offer 45W power delivery when used individually and 22W when both are used simultaneously. They support various charging protocols such as PD 3.0, QC4+, and PPS for broad compatibility. The SKOTAT extension cable has a distinctive triangular wedge design, comes in green, and has a 5 foot 11 inch (1.8 meters) long cable. It can be wall-mounted and is priced at €24.99.