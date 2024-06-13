IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Image credit — Ikea

IKEA, known for its affordable furniture and home goods, has recently expanded its range of charging accessories. This includes new USB-C cables and a multi-socket extension cable, designed to provide convenient and cost-effective charging solutions for various devices.

The RUNDHULT USB-C to USB-C cable is a versatile option available in both Europe and the US. It's designed for charging laptops and tablets, featuring a braided design for durability and measuring approximately 4'11" (1.5m) long. This cable supports up to 100W power delivery, making it suitable for fast charging compatible devices. It comes in two color options, dark gray and black/white, and retails for $9.99 USD.

RUNDHULT USB-C to USB-C cable | Image credit — Ikea

For customers in select EU countries (such as the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany), IKEA offers the LILLHULT USB-C cables, available in both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning configurations. These cables, also sporting a braided design, come in a variety of colors including green, light gray, and orange/pink. They measure 4'11" (1.5m) long and support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps. While the maximum power delivery is likely less than 100W, they offer a more affordable option, with the USB-C to USB-C version priced at €5.99 and the USB-C to Lightning version at €9.99.

LILLHULT USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables | Image credit — Ikea

IKEA has also introduced the SKOTAT extension cable specifically for the EU market. This unique accessory features three AC power outlets and two USB-C ports for charging phones or tablets. The USB-C ports offer 45W power delivery when used individually and 22W when both are used simultaneously. They support various charging protocols such as PD 3.0, QC4+, and PPS for broad compatibility. The SKOTAT extension cable has a distinctive triangular wedge design, comes in green, and has a 5 foot 11 inch (1.8 meters) long cable. It can be wall-mounted and is priced at €24.99.

SKOTAT Extension Cord | Image credit — Ikea

Both the LILLHULT and RUNDHULT cables are compatible with IKEA's SJOSS 30W 1-port USB-C charger, which was launched earlier this year. This demonstrates IKEA's commitment to providing a comprehensive range of charging solutions for its customers.

While these new products are currently available in specific regions, it remains to be seen whether they will be rolled out to other countries in the future. However, IKEA's latest offerings cater to the growing demand for reliable and affordable charging accessories.
Johanna Romero
