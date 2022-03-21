 iPhone SE (2022) teardown surprisingly reveals bigger battery inside - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple

iPhone SE (2022) teardown surprisingly reveals bigger battery inside

Victor Hristov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPhone SE (2022) teardown
The first teardowns of the brand new iPhone SE (2022), aka the third-generation iPhone SE, have now surfaced on YouTube, revealing a few interesting details around the budget iPhone that Apple won't tell you about.

The big news is that we now know the iPhone SE (2022) battery capacity, and surprisingly, we have a larger capacity on this newer model compared to the previous generation one.

iPhone SE battery sizes
iPhone SE (2022): 2,018 mAh
iPhone SE (2020): 1,821 mAh
iPhone SE (2016): 1,624 mAh

That works out to a nearly 10% larger battery cell on the new SE, a neat improvement that is also the main reason why Apple quotes 2 hours of additional video playback on it compared to the previous model.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB, $100 off w/ Cricket plan

$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB model w/ T-Mobile activation

$215 off (45%)
$264 99
$479 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

128GB

$479
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

256GB

$579
Buy at Apple

The teardown also answers one important question: will the battery from the 2020 iPhone SE work on the new, 2022 model? And the answer is a "no" since Apple has ever so slightly changed the connector to the battery, and even though it physically fits in the same spot, the connector won't allow it to be used.

The other question you might be wondering is whether the screen assembly from the older model would work on the newer one? And the answer is again a "no". The connectors are the same, but it seems that Apple recognizes when you try using a screen from the older phone and software disables the touch input, so the display becomes useless.


Another interesting detail is that the 2022 iPhone SE now comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X57 modem, according to Nikkei xTECH. We could not find this modem listed on Qualcomm's website, so it could well be a custom model designed for Apple. This is the modem that brings one of the big new features in the SE, 5G connectivity which includes support for the new C-band spectrum in the US (but no mmWave support).

For all else, the iPhone SE (2022) appears remarkably similar to the 2020 version, with only minute differences to the size of various components.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
$24 Special T-Mobile $16 Special Verizon $16 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2018 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon's first 2022 iPad Air discount has arrived to further sweeten the Apple M1 deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's first 2022 iPad Air discount has arrived to further sweeten the Apple M1 deal
-$30
The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
The new iPad Air is making customers worry about its build quality
Honor is gearing up for a mysterious announcement on March 29
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Honor is gearing up for a mysterious announcement on March 29
Stir is a dating app for single parents from the creators of Tinder
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Stir is a dating app for single parents from the creators of Tinder
Apple loses $10 million in alleged fraud
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Apple loses $10 million in alleged fraud
Poll: Are you going to miss the iPhone mini?
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Poll: Are you going to miss the iPhone mini?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless