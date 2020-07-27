iOS Deals Games

A bunch of amazing iOS games are up to 40% off in the App Store

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 27, 2020, 9:48 PM
A bunch of amazing iOS games are up to 40% off in the App Store
Annapurna Interactive is a US-based video game publisher with an amazing portfolio of titles. Almost all its published games received awards from the critics before and after being launched, so it's safe to say that whenever you buy a game with Annapurna Games' pedigree, you'll surely enjoy it.

Since everyone owns a smartphone these days, games have found their way into these smaller gadgets. If you're one of those smartphone owners who like to play when they're commuting or just to pass time, you might want to try out some of the games published by Annapurna Interactive, which are now on sale in the App Store (via @Wario64):


All the games above are up to 40% off, and they're definitely worth a playthrough. Even if you're not a gamer, some of these titles offer exquisite experiences that everyone should taste once in a while. The deals are likely to end in just a few days, so you might want to hurry, in case you decide to go for any of the Annapurna's games.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
A bunch of amazing iOS games are up to 40% off in the App Store
Popular stories
Discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a free gift card at Best Buy
Popular stories
Sony's best-selling ANC wireless headphones are cheaper than ever (brand-new)
Popular stories
Expires in - 43minThe inexpensive ZTE Axon 10 Pro is an outright bargain for 24 hours
Popular stories
Expires in - 4d 1hDeal: Buy a discounted Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, get a free Galaxy Watch Active 2
Popular stories
Amazon's all-new Fire HD 8 tablet is heavily discounted right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless