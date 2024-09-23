iOS 18 essentially downgrades the display on some iPhones, claims industry bigwig

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

It's 2024 but Apple continues to limit 120Hz displays, which are standard on top Android phones, to its Pro models. If you have downloaded iOS 18 and own a Pro model that supports a high refresh rate, your viewing experience will be almost the same as that of someone with a 60Hz smartphone apparently.

According to leaker Ice Universe, iOS 18 limits the refresh rate to 80Hz most of the time. The refresh rate does climb to 120Hz occasionally, but for the most part, you are stuck with 80Hz, as can be seen in a video posted by Weibo user Sun Bin 1990.



A display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz refreshes the screen 120 times per second, resulting in improved responsiveness and smoother motion when viewing fluid content or scrolling.

When you splurge on a pricey phone like the iPhone 16 Pro, you should be able to enjoy the full benefits of a 120Hz display, such as buttery smooth navigation and reduced motion blur during fast-paced games where even a minor delay could cause you to lose.



Apple probably has its reasons for limiting the refresh rate to 80Hz. Since the more often a display refreshes, the more power it consumes, a high refresh rate uses more battery. This could be the main reason behind the company keeping the refresh rate low.

We already know that iOS 18 introduced some changes that slightly reduced the iPhone 15 Pro's benchmarking scores but improved the battery life.

The Pro models are capable of dynamically switching between fast and slow refresh rates but as a user, you wouldn't expect the phones to mostly stick to a 80Hz refresh rate.

That said, it's possible that the refresh rate was not measured correctly by Sun Bin 1990, with designer Ian Zelbo chiming in that the correct tool was not used for analyzing the refresh rate.

We will likely find out if there's any truth to Ice's assertions in a few days as more people get their hands on the device. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling around that 120Hz screens will be standard across the entire iPhone 17 lineup, meaning you will no longer have to fork over more money for a Pro model to get a screen that supports a high refresh rate.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

