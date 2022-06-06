 iCloud Shared Photo Library in iOS 16 will finally make photo sharing easy - PhoneArena
iCloud Shared Photo Library in iOS 16 will finally make photo sharing easy

iOS
1
Photo LIbrary
Apple announced iOS 16 today, and the leitmotif is certainly "customization"! Indeed, iOS has never been as customizable as it will be in iOS 16, with a brand new lock screen experience and many other changes to Apple's mobile OS.

But in this day and age, we never take pictures only for ourselves - we usually take pictures with the goal of sharing them with our significant other or with our closest kin. Apple is perfectly aware of this and has introduced a new feature that will greatly help photo sharing.

This is where iCloud Shared Photo Library comes into a play.

The iCloud Shared Photo Library provides families a new option to share images by creating a dedicated iCloud library where up to six members may collaborate, contribute, and enjoy their photos. Users can share current images from their personal collections or share photos based on a start date or individuals in the photos. It will use your existing iCloud storage space, so you will have to make sure you have enough available to facilitate all of your pictures and videos.


A new setting in the Camera app allows users to select to automatically share photographs to the Shared Library or to your Personal Library, where they will be kept for your eyes only. In addition, users will receive intelligent recommendations to share a photo with others from the Shared Photo Library. For example, you can also opt to have iCloud Shared Photo Library sharing be automatically enabled whenever you take photos with other members of your library that are nearby.

Every Shared Photo Library user may add, remove, edit, or favorite shared photographs or videos, which will display in their Memories and Featured Photos, allowing everyone to experience more complete family moments.


