Hulu Plus Live TV adds NFL Network at no extra cost, new sports package available

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Hulu Plus Live TV adds NFL Network at no extra cost, new sports package available
Hulu is one of the few streaming services that didn't increase its prices very often. On the contrary, the service added more than a dozen new channels at the beginning of the year at no extra cost. Today, Hulu Plus Live TV is adding another new channel for which customers won't have to pay extra since it's part of the basic $65 monthly subscription: NFL Network.

But that's not the only new sports channel offered by the streaming service. Hulu promised back in April that it will add NFL RedZone to its offering by early August and that customers will have to pay a fee to watch it.

Today, Hulu announced that the NFL RedZone is available as part of the new sports add-on, which costs $10 per month. Aside from NFL RedZone, the new sports package includes channels like MAVTV Motorsports Network, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG, and TVG 2.

NFL Network is available to all Hulu's Live TV subscribers starting today, while the new sports add-on will also launch today.

