Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

This outstanding $600 flagship Huawei tablet will force Apple to discount the $1,299 iPad by $0.00

By
2comments
This outstanding $600 flagship Huawei tablet will force Apple to discount the $1,299 iPad by $0.00
I have a dream that one day, iPad Pros will be affordable – currently, I don't count them as affordable. No ifs, ands, or buts.

I'm aware that there are many people who can and do afford them – after all, the iPads (as all the rest of the products out there) are being made to be sold… and sold they are.

I have to let go of that pipe dream, however – the dream of cheap-ish iPad Pros. That is, if I want to preserve a somewhat realistic view of reality itself.

Why, though? Why won't Apple iPads finally climb off that premium price point tree?

Isn't there adequate competition and enough rivals on the tablet front to drive iPad prices down?

Didn't Huawei just release two top-notch flagship tablets that are full to the brim with new tech?

Yes, the notorious Far East company just did so – and it's exactly what made me to realize that Apple Store employees won't find an email in their inbox, reading (yes, in Caps Lock):

SLASH THOSE IPAD PRICES! DISCOUNT EVERY SINGLE APPLE TABLE BY 30% RIGHT NOW!

Why? Well, because…

Huawei's tablet game


So, now that the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and MatePad Air (2024) are here, do they pose a threat to the almighty iPads?

Let's check out what Huawei's latest slates bring to the table.



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024):

  • Dual-layer Tandem OLED display panel: this should last three times longer than traditional OLED displays. It's brighter, punchier, and more power efficient than single-layered OLED screens. For the record, Apple also features Tandem OLED technology on the 2024 iPad Pro;
  • The Huawei's screen resolution is 1840 x 2800 pixels, it offers a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Apple's iPad Pro (2024) has a 13-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display that supports 2064 x 2752 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness;
  • It's powered by (not yet confirmed) Huawei’s Kirin 9010 chipset, the same powering the Pura 70 series. Apple, of course, installed its state-of-the-art M4 silicon for this year's iPad Pro line;
  • Dual-camera setups on the back (13MP main and 8MP ultra-wide), with a 16MP selfie camera (for the MatePad Pro), and a smaller 8MP selfie snapper (for the Air);
  • Both tablets offer 10,100 mAh batteries (the Pro version also has 100W wired fast charging capabilities).


The second Huawei tablet (the MatePad Air) sports a slightly smaller 12-inch IPS LCD display with 1840 x 2800 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. So far, it isn't clear what chipset is used for the Air tablet.

Furthermore, the Pro supports Huawei’s unique NearLink technology: a short-range wireless communication protocol with ultra-low latency. It's claimed to offer approximately 60% lower power consumption, 6 times higher speed, and 10 times higher number of network connections in comparison with traditional wireless connections (according to Huawei).

Huawei also confirmed that the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) comes with Beidou satellite SMS functionality, as well as side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both tablets support 3rd-geneartion M-Pencil stylus and Huawei’s new Star Glide keyboard that’s made from aviation-grade materials.

Recommended Stories
Boy, does that sound tempting!

And all of that can not be yours for the reasonable starting price of $415 (for the MatePad Air), or $600 (for the MatePad Pro). That's because these tablets are, as of now, available only in China.

If you want to get the iPad Pro M4 (2024), be my guest: the 13-inch variant starts at $1,299. Nice, huh? That's twice the price of Huawei's champ.

Do you need a tablet that powerful and expensive, though?

Tablets, foldables and laptops: there can be only one



Tablets, unlike smartphones, do not require upgrades that often – if you're using them for everyday tasks, like checking the mail while commuting, watching YouTube recipes while cooking (been there, done that: yes, tablets are practical like that), playing some music (via Bluetooth, of course; built-in tablet speakers are not that great)…

If you're into heavy Adobe Photoshop/Lightroom (or worse: heavy video rendering) editing on the go, then yes, you're probably among the minority that upgrades its tablet as soon as the next model arrives.

However, tablets are getting more and more powerful and potent. They're going to do to laptops what laptops did to desktop computers. You just wait and see.

Or, if you don't believe me (I didn't expect such a blow below the belt, but so be it!) you can go get the iPad Pro M4 (2024), pair it with the Apple Pencil Pro and the new Magic Keyboard and see for yourself. OK, OK, we're not yet at the stage where the tablet offers the same computer-like experience, but we're heading in that direction.

Smartphones could avenge laptops. Book style foldables will get the best of compact, smaller tablets and the 8-inch iPad Mini may very well go down in history as the device that was obliterated by a bending-screen phone.

The big problem: it's about the lack of real competition




It's not just that Huawei's new tablets are outside the scope of the world-wide buyer, be it a US or a UK one. Nope, availability is a minor issue.

See, Huawei's tablets are missing Android because Huawei is no longer allowed to use Google’s operating system. That's why Huawei users are on HarmonyOS.

While HarmonyOS initially supported running Android apps on its devices, the upcoming HarmonyOS NEXT plans to eliminate Android compatibility and focus exclusively on native applications.

The fact that MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and MatePad Air (2024) operate on HarmonyOS 4.2 (which still permits the installation of Google Play/GMS [Google Mobile Services]; this is what gives your phone or tablet access to Google’s essential apps and services) is not a comforting thought in the long run.

Yes, someone with technical expertise and enough time to spend on YouTube/Reddit guides can slap GMS on the MatePad Pro, but… then what? If your next HarmonyOS makes your tablet absolutely incompatible with Android apps and Google services, what's the point?

Competition is when two (or more) brands are competing in the same field, on the same plane. In contrast, Huawei, being banned from Western tech goodies, offers not only China-exclusive devices, but China-exclusive apps and operating systems that will not be of use to those who need Android/iOS apps. Without real competition, Apple if left alone at the playground. It can push prices however high it chooses to.

Wait, wasn't tech supposed to be uniting us?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless