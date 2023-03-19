Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products

Huawei
Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products
In 2019, on the cusp of seeing its longtime goal to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world come true, Huawei was placed on the Commerce Department's entity list where it presently remains. This prevents Huawei from obtaining supplies from what was once a thriving U.S. supply chain and as a result, it no longer is allowed to use the Google Mobile Services version of Android. This forced Huawei to develop its own HarmonyOS operating system now on version 3.1.

One year to the day that it was placed on the entity list, the U.S. Commerce Department added a new export rule that prevents foundries using American technology to build chips from shipping cutting-edge silicon to Huawei. The company was able to obtain permission from the U.S. to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs but these have been modified so they don't work with 5G networks. And it will use a three-year-old Kirin 710A chip to power the upcoming Enjoy 60 mid-ranger.

Reuters reports that according to Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, the company had to replace 13,000 parts in its products that it was unable to obtain due to the U.S. trade sanctions. Ren had come up with that number during a speech he made last month which was posted online Friday by a university in China. The 13,000 parts were replaced by substitutes purchased domestically and it redesigned 4,000 circuit boards used in Huawei products. The firm's production of circuit boards has since stabilized Ren said.

Alleged design sketch of the upcoming Huawei P60 Pro reveals a Dynamic Island notification system on the top of the display - Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products
Alleged design sketch of the upcoming Huawei P60 Pro reveals a Dynamic Island notification system on the top of the display

Reuters says that it has been unable to independently verify Ren's remarks which the university claims were made on February 24th in front of technology experts. The school, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, posted the transcript on its website at the end of last week.

Despite the restrictions placed on Huawei by the U.S., the company continues to spend money on research & development. Last year it spent $23.8 billion on R&D leading Ren to say, "as our profitability improves, we'll continue to increase R&D spending."

This coming Thursday, March 23rd, Huawei is expected to unveil its latest flagship series, the P60 line, the foldable Mate X3, and the mid-range Enjoy 60.

Popular stories

Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Blind camera comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max BEATS OnePlus 11 Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro!
Blind camera comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max BEATS OnePlus 11 Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro!
Leaked Pixel 8 renders put the spotlight on Google's unexpectedly compact 2023 high-end phone
Leaked Pixel 8 renders put the spotlight on Google's unexpectedly compact 2023 high-end phone
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products
Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products
Google Camera app version 8.8 gives Pixel 6 users the faster and improved Night Sight feature
Google Camera app version 8.8 gives Pixel 6 users the faster and improved Night Sight feature
Movie is so scary, it twice sets off a major health alert on one viewer's Apple Watch
Movie is so scary, it twice sets off a major health alert on one viewer's Apple Watch
Huawei Enjoy 60 to be unveiled next Thursday with 14nm Kirin chip and a 6000mAh battery
Huawei Enjoy 60 to be unveiled next Thursday with 14nm Kirin chip and a 6000mAh battery
Google adds profile pictures from the Contacts app to the Messages UI
Google adds profile pictures from the Contacts app to the Messages UI
Galaxy A54 - Samsung now makes cheaper phones worse to get people to spend more on Galaxy S23?
Galaxy A54 - Samsung now makes cheaper phones worse to get people to spend more on Galaxy S23?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless