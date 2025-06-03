Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Smartphones galore, as Huawei confirms explosive start of the summer

Four new premium mid-range smartphones and a stylish smartwatch are expected to be unveiled next week.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
Huawei logo
Huawei is kicking off summer with a big event scheduled for June 11. The Chinese handset maker has just confirmed plans to finally introduce its Pura 80 series, a new lineup of mid-range devices that were supposed to be announced sometime in April.

According to Huawei’s Weibo page, four new phones will be introduced in China on June 11: Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra. Besides the four smartphones, Huawei also confirmed the launch of a new smartwatch, the Watch 5.

The Pura series is Huawei’s main lineup of camera-oriented smartphones. The Pura 70 series distinguish itself through its versatile camera system, but based on the most recent leaks, Huawei doesn’t plan to make too many upgrades.

Huawei Pura 80 launch date | Image credit: Huawei

One of the latest leaks claims that the Pura 80 Ultra packs a 50-megapixel 1-inch main camera sensor, which features a variable aperture. Additionally, the Pura 80 Ultra’s camera system will include a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch periscope telephoto camera lens with dual focal lengths, one of the largest in the mid-tier class.

Finally, the Pura 80 is said to feature a third 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 2-megapixel color temperature sensor. Surprisingly, these are the exact same camera specs of the Pura 70 Ultra. The upcoming Pura 80 Ultra features a single minor camera upgrade over the Pura 70 Ultra: 2 MP vs. 1.6 MP color temperature sensor.

Smartphones galore, as Huawei confirms explosive start of the summer
Huawei Watch 5 | Image credit: Huawei

All four Pura 80 smartphones are expected to be equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 9020 chipset. Also, they will run on HarmonyOS 5, Huawei’s alternative to Android.

Although Huawei has been mum about the Pura 80 series beyond the date when the new phones will be introduced, it accidentally revealed the design of a Pura 80 phone a few days ago. Apparently, one of the company’s executives started taking pictures in public with a Pura 80 phone during the MAEXTRO S800 smart car launch event.

Alleged Huawei Pura 80 | Image credit: Weibo

Rumor has it that the Pura 80 series will be introduced in China on June 11, but they won’t hit shelves until July. In comparison, the Pura 70 series went on sale in April last year, so it looks like Huawei had some issues with the launch of its premium mid-range smartphones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 8

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

by Ilia Temelkov • 39
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless