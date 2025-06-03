Smartphones galore, as Huawei confirms explosive start of the summer

Huawei Watch 5 | Image credit: Huawei

Alleged Huawei Pura 80 | Image credit: Weibo

Rumor has it that the Pura 80 series will be introduced in China on June 11, but Rumor has it that the Pura 80 series will be introduced in China on June 11, but they won’t hit shelves until July . In comparison, the Pura 70 series went on sale in April last year, so it looks like Huawei had some issues with the launch of its premium mid-range smartphones.

All four Pura 80 smartphones are expected to be equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 9020 chipset. Also, they will run on HarmonyOS 5, Huawei’s alternative to Android.Although Huawei has been mum about the Pura 80 series beyond the date when the new phones will be introduced, it accidentally revealed the design of a Pura 80 phone a few days ago. Apparently, one of the company’s executives started taking pictures in public with a Pura 80 phone during the MAEXTRO S800 smart car launch event.