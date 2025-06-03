Smartphones galore, as Huawei confirms explosive start of the summer
Four new premium mid-range smartphones and a stylish smartwatch are expected to be unveiled next week.
Huawei is kicking off summer with a big event scheduled for June 11. The Chinese handset maker has just confirmed plans to finally introduce its Pura 80 series, a new lineup of mid-range devices that were supposed to be announced sometime in April.
According to Huawei’s Weibo page, four new phones will be introduced in China on June 11: Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra. Besides the four smartphones, Huawei also confirmed the launch of a new smartwatch, the Watch 5.
One of the latest leaks claims that the Pura 80 Ultra packs a 50-megapixel 1-inch main camera sensor, which features a variable aperture. Additionally, the Pura 80 Ultra’s camera system will include a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch periscope telephoto camera lens with dual focal lengths, one of the largest in the mid-tier class.
Finally, the Pura 80 is said to feature a third 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 2-megapixel color temperature sensor. Surprisingly, these are the exact same camera specs of the Pura 70 Ultra. The upcoming Pura 80 Ultra features a single minor camera upgrade over the Pura 70 Ultra: 2 MP vs. 1.6 MP color temperature sensor.
All four Pura 80 smartphones are expected to be equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 9020 chipset. Also, they will run on HarmonyOS 5, Huawei’s alternative to Android.
Rumor has it that the Pura 80 series will be introduced in China on June 11, but they won’t hit shelves until July. In comparison, the Pura 70 series went on sale in April last year, so it looks like Huawei had some issues with the launch of its premium mid-range smartphones.
The Pura series is Huawei’s main lineup of camera-oriented smartphones. The Pura 70 series distinguish itself through its versatile camera system, but based on the most recent leaks, Huawei doesn’t plan to make too many upgrades.
Huawei Pura 80 launch date | Image credit: Huawei
Huawei Watch 5 | Image credit: Huawei
Although Huawei has been mum about the Pura 80 series beyond the date when the new phones will be introduced, it accidentally revealed the design of a Pura 80 phone a few days ago. Apparently, one of the company’s executives started taking pictures in public with a Pura 80 phone during the MAEXTRO S800 smart car launch event.
Alleged Huawei Pura 80 | Image credit: Weibo
