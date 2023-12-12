Huawei steps into the open-back headphones territory with this FreeClip buds leak
Open-back earbuds. Is that the beginning of Huawei’s flow of ‘disruptive’ new products? The much-talked-about Chinese giant said recently that in 2024 they will launch ‘disruptive’ products that could ‘rewrite the history of the industry’.
Now, the rumor mill has it that Huawei is (literally) on the verge of presenting a new pair of earbuds in Dubai at a launch event scheduled for December 12 (it’s rumored that there’ll be a tablet announced, too).
Based on the promo renders, each earpiece consists of two parts that are connected by a stylish curved center-piece. Huawei is calling it a C-bridge design, and it looks like a clip earring.
Let’s hope that the engineers have tested these thoroughly, as the human ear can come in all shapes and sizes and an earring clip could be a pain in the… ear. Technically speaking, the open-back design should make these earbuds comfortable for longer periods, possibly preventing ear fatigue. Rumors also suggest the buds will have built-in vents for better airflow and sound quality.
Counter to what intuition would lead one to expect, open-back headphones are pretty good, actually. If your interests do not include audio gear and you’ve only used closed-back cans or buds, a.k.a. “regular” headphones (when you put them on, the rest of the world doesn’t know what you’re listening to).
Open-back headphones, in contrast, have an open-back design (what a shocker, right?). They are in for the airy and natural sound, providing an expansive soundstage, allowing audio to feel more spacious and natural. These headphones excel in delivering an immersive listening experience by offering an open sound that feels less confined, making them ideal for critical listening, mixing, or at-home use. They also tend to provide better breathability, reducing heat and pressure around the ears during extended listening sessions.
On the other hand, closed-back headphones are designed to isolate sound, offering excellent noise isolation by blocking external noise and preventing sound leakage. This makes them suitable for use in noisy environments or during commutes, ensuring minimal sound leakage and preventing disturbance to those nearby.
Instead of another set of Freebuds, Huawei allegedly is about to present the FreeClip buds, based on leaked promotional materials (via Gizmochina). Here they are:
The leaked image also reveals a familiar-looking charging case that cradles the FreeClips in an inverted position. Technical specifications are so far non-present in the picture, but battery life is expected to reach up to 8 hours on a single charge, and some suggest the Huawei FreeClip will come in two color options: Black and Purple.
Open-back headphones are so good, actually
