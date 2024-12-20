Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Huawei Mate 70's alleged flop might actually be an alleged hit

First, it was said that the brand-new Huawei Mate 70 fell flat on its face and excitement over it was down "sharply" compared to last year's Mate 60. Then, a Huawei executive said there was an "excessive" Mate 70 demand. Now, a popular tipster claims the Mate 70 could actually be more popular than the Mate 60!

Without a doubt, last year's Huawei Mate 60 line was a phenomenon on its own: in China, it became a great success in terms of popularity, public excitement, and most importantly – sales. In the US, or should I say, among some hawkish US officials, the Huawei Mate 60 was also incredibly popular, just not in a positive way.

See, the Mate 60 line was the first 5G-capable phone from Huawei since the US imposed those notorious sanctions on the Chinese tech giant. On paper (and in many US officials' minds), this phone should have never materialized in the first place. But there it is.

So, the stakes for the new Mate 70 are high, as you can imagine. It features the Kirin 9100 AP built on SMIC's 6nm node – not as advanced as some other chipsets that are built on the 3nm node (the lower the number, the better, generally speaking).



However, production challenges using older DUV lithography have limited yield and increased costs. At first, some claimed that enthusiasm for the Mate 70 has been notably weaker, as mentioned above, with analysts predicting it might sell fewer units than the Mate 60.

Then, reports from Beijing revealed that Huawei’s supply chain is struggling to keep up with high demand for the Mate 70 series. Huawei's CEO He Gang confirmed that over 6.7 million units of the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and Mate 70 RS Ultimate Design have been reserved by Chinese consumers, highlighting strong interest in the new lineup.

In the latest turn of events and the latest round of "oh, how the turntables" (yes, that's from The Office), popular tipster Digital Chat Station says the Mate 70 is a hit.

Predictions are that the Mate 70 series will exceed 10 million units sold, reflecting strong demand and market interest. Unlike the Mate 60, which faced severe supply shortages, the Mate 70 series benefits from improved production capabilities, the claim reads. Despite this, certain models are still being resold at high premiums, prompting Huawei to boost production by 30%. While the standard Mate 70 is available, the Pro, Pro+, and Ultimate Design editions remain in high demand, selling out quickly and requiring reservations.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

