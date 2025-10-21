Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T have a big week ahead

General
Phonearena team
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

I will have to say i have been a T-Mobile user for many years and was 100% satisfied but just yesterday I made the jump to Mint mobile. I was on the T-Mobile 55+ essentials which was just a little over $51 for unlimited data and 480p streaming. I looked over my last 24 months of data usage and I averaged around 1.6 GB per month with one month in wich I took a 1000 mile round trip and used Google maps and Tidal FLAC streaming i used about 4.9 GB. I use WIFI calling, etc. from home 95% of the time as I am my wifes full time care giver. Given Mint gave me 5GB per month for $15 a month on the same T-Mobile 5G network and the same other mobile perks it was a no brainer. I was skeptical but so far its great.

WhySoSerious78
WhySoSerious78
Arena Apprentice
• 23h ago
↵stferrari said:

I'm thinking of doing something similar, and switching over to Visible Wireless for about $60 less per month than postpaid.

I’m thinking of doing something similar, and switching over to Visible Wireless for about $60 less per month than postpaid.

