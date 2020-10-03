Huawei gave away $27 million in free 5G phones; guess where many ended up





The Huawei Mate Xs is actually a refreshed version of the original Mate X model and is powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset. The Outward opening design features a 6.6-inch main screen (and a 6.38 secondary screen). When fully opened, a tablet-sized 8-inch screen becomes available to the user. Not that it probably mattered to the Tencent employees who received the gift but these units are banned from having Google's version of Android installed along with Google's Android apps.









Tencent is a Chinese tech conglomerate and the lucky employees in its Platform and Content Group (PCG) were the recipients of the free phones. The business unit, which creates content for Tencent's social, video, and news platforms, was celebrating its second anniversary. Making the gift seem even more generous, after the model went on sale in March, it quickly sold out. After the phone was handed out to the lucky Tencent employees, it started showing up on second-hand e-commerce sites for as much as 2.5 times its original price. As Tencent employees started dumping their pricey phones, Huawei added to the inventory as it released a limited supply of the phones to the marketplace.



