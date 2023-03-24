Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ earbuds can take your heart rate and temperature

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Huawei Audio
Last summer, Huawei launched the successor to its flagship true wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds Pro 2, and now the company has announced a more polished, better version, called the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+. You might be wondering what's with all the pluses. Huawei is probably switching to a tick-tock cycle similar to what Qualcomm has for its Snapdragon flagship chips, adding an overclocked version biannually.

But less vague analysis, more concrete data! What has changed from the vanilla FreeBuds 2 Pro to the "Plus" version? Well, the answer is "not much," but there are some enhancements worth noting. First, there's now a heart rate sensor in the buds, as well as a temperature sensor.

According to Huawei, this is the industry's first dual-type infrared and green light heart rate sensor, allowing for higher precision heart rate tracking than standard optical sensors. The inclusion of these sensors has increased the weight of the buds a tad—just 0.2 grams to a pretty reasonable 6.3 grams per bud.


The temperature sensor uses innovative 3D, three-dimensional temperature measurement architecture, to detect the temperature of the ear canal, auricle skin, and ear stem. The measurements are then stitched together by a clever algorithm to give you a meaningful data reading.

The rest of FreeBuds Pro 2+ is very similar to what we had in the non-plus version. Again, there are two different drivers: a high-end audiophile planar diaphragm driver and a more traditional quad magnet dynamic driver. Other features include Triple Adaptive EQ, ANC 2.0 dynamic noise cancellation, the LDAC codec for high-resolution audio, and IP54 protection from water and dust.

The sad news for all Huawei fans out there is that the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ are only available in China, at least for the moment, with a starting price of ¥1499 (around $220).

