Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Apple Patents Huawei 5G

Huawei to request 5G patent royalties from Apple and Samsung

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 16, 2021, 10:36 AM
Huawei to request 5G patent royalties from Apple and Samsung
Smartphone patent disputes are far from uncommon — Apple and Samsung were infamously engaged in a seven-year legal battle before settling in 2018 — and soon there may well be another.

Huawei wants Apple and Samsung to pay it 5G patent fees


Bloombergreports that smartphone manufacturer and 5G equipment supplier Huawei is planning to start charging Apple and Samsung a “reasonable” fee for access to its database of 5G patents.

Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping has promised that the company will charge lower rates than rivals Qualcomm, Nokia, and Ericsson. In fact, Huawei is capping royalties at $2.50 per smartphone.

The aim is to generate between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion from patent fees and licenses issued from 2019 to 2021. That will be reinvested into 5G research in the hope of maintaining Huawei’s position as a leading 5G network equipment provider.

Because Huawei is asking for a relatively low amount of money compared to others, Apple and Samsung should be able to quietly reach agreements with Huawei without the issue leading to a lengthy legal battle. 

However, the US government’s position on the matter is unclear.

Huawei argues that the ongoing trade sanctions, which have stopped it from doing business with countless American companies, shouldn’t stop it from collecting royalties because its patents are publicly available. Whether the Biden administration agrees will remain to be seen.

Featured stories

Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones
Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless