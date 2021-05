Things might finally be looking up for HTC, new revenue numbers suggest

HTC has reported revenue growth in five of the last six months

Positive news about HTC has been far from frequent in recent years because of the brand’s falling sales. But over the past six months something different has happened — HTC has been (almost completely) posting revenue growth.HTC has announced that it generated NT$ 380 million ($13.58 million) in April 2021, up almost 28% year-on-year from the NT$ 297 million ($10.61 million) reported a year earlier. The news means that HTC has reported growth in five of the last six months.HTC’s total revenue for the year so far is down by 4.4% due to the terrible results in February. But if the brand can continue posting positive numbers in the coming months, it could end up matching or even surpassing 2020’s total.It’s worth pointing out that HTC’s revenue likely suffered an additional impact in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so the growth posted in April 2021 might have been lower under different circumstances.Nevertheless, it certainly looks as though things are finally looking up for HTC. The Taoyuan, Taiwan-based company is reportedly planning to release more 5G smartphones later this quarter.HTC has also just announced two new VR headsets — the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 — that’ll be released in June. The reception so far seems overwhelmingly positive, so it could give the company a good boost as it enters the third quarter of the calendar year.