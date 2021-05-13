Things might finally be looking up for HTC, new revenue numbers suggest
HTC has reported revenue growth in five of the last six months
HTC has announced that it generated NT$ 380 million ($13.58 million) in April 2021, up almost 28% year-on-year from the NT$ 297 million ($10.61 million) reported a year earlier. The news means that HTC has reported growth in five of the last six months.
It’s worth pointing out that HTC’s revenue likely suffered an additional impact in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so the growth posted in April 2021 might have been lower under different circumstances.
HTC has also just announced two new VR headsets — the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 — that’ll be released in June. The reception so far seems overwhelmingly positive, so it could give the company a good boost as it enters the third quarter of the calendar year.