Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
HTC Android

Things might finally be looking up for HTC, new revenue numbers suggest

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 13, 2021, 5:32 AM
Things might finally be looking up for HTC, new revenue numbers suggest
Positive news about HTC has been far from frequent in recent years because of the brand’s falling sales. But over the past six months something different has happened — HTC has been (almost completely) posting revenue growth.

HTC has reported revenue growth in five of the last six months


HTC has announced that it generated NT$ 380 million ($13.58 million) in April 2021, up almost 28% year-on-year from the NT$ 297 million ($10.61 million) reported a year earlier. The news means that HTC has reported growth in five of the last six months.

HTC’s total revenue for the year so far is down by 4.4% due to the terrible results in February. But if the brand can continue posting positive numbers in the coming months, it could end up matching or even surpassing 2020’s total.

It’s worth pointing out that HTC’s revenue likely suffered an additional impact in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so the growth posted in April 2021 might have been lower under different circumstances.

Nevertheless, it certainly looks as though things are finally looking up for HTC. The Taoyuan, Taiwan-based company is reportedly planning to release more 5G smartphones later this quarter.

HTC has also just announced two new VR headsets — the Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 — that’ll be released in June. The reception so far seems overwhelmingly positive, so it could give the company a good boost as it enters the third quarter of the calendar year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best T-Mobile deals right now
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
Best T-Mobile deals right now
Share Amazon Prime account and benefits with someone without giving away your password
by Martin Filipov,  0
Share Amazon Prime account and benefits with someone without giving away your password
Best iPhone SE deals right now
by Iskra P., Georgi Z.,  1
Best iPhone SE deals right now
PSA: your phone is not waterproof and won't be water resistant forever
by Nick Todorov,  17
PSA: your phone is not waterproof and won't be water resistant forever
Best iPhone 11 deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  2
Best iPhone 11 deals right now
Your Apple iPhone can tell you what your viewfinder is showing
by Alan Friedman,  0
Your Apple iPhone can tell you what your viewfinder is showing

Featured stories

Popular stories
PSA: your phone is not waterproof and won't be water resistant forever
Popular stories
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Just the right size
Popular stories
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip review: The persistent one
Popular stories
M1 iPad Pro is over 50% faster than predecessor, also beats Intel MacBook Pro in benchmarks

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless