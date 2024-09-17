Affordable HMD Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G tipped to arrive in the US

HMD Atlas 5G (codename) | Image credit: @smashx_60

HMD Vibe Pro

Alleged HMD Vibe Pro | Image credit: @smashx_60

HMD Atlas 5G



Display: IPS 6.64-inch, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Memory: 8GB RAM

Battery: 5,470mAh

Others: Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (Near Field Communication), 5G support, OZO Audio, 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As per the report, the HMD Atlas 5G will cost just $220, which is a pretty good price for the US market. There's no mention of launch date, but it's probably safe to assume these will be out by the end of the year.

Last but not least, the HMD Atlas is a cheap 5G smartphone that’s coming to the US too. According to the specs sheet leaked by smashx_60, the Atlas 5G is slightly more powerful than the Vibe Pro, and, obviously, a bit pricier.