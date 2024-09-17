Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Affordable HMD Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G tipped to arrive in the US

HMD Atlas 5G
HMD Atlas 5G (codename) | Image credit: @smashx_60
HMD is preparing more devices for the US market. The Finnish handset maker has treated customers in the US quite differently by bringing slightly improved versions of its cheap smartphones to this specific market.

The company’s marketing strategy for the US doesn’t seem to have changed, as HMD is now preparing to launch an enhanced version of the Vibe, a cheap mid-range smartphone that’s already available on the market.

According to information coming from tipster smashx_60, HMD plans to launch new color options for the Vibe, as well as Vibe Pro and Atlas 5G (codename) models in the United States.

The Vibe is only available in Charcoal, but a green version of the phone seems to be in the pipeline. Apart from that, HMD is also gearing up to launch what appears to be a Pro version of the Vibe, or perhaps an improved version of the basic model specifically designed for the US market.

HMD Vibe Pro

  • Display: IPS LCD 6.56-inchm FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 50 MP
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 8GB Virtual RAM
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 20W charging support
  • Others: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), 4G LTE, 3.5mm jack, IP52 certification, USB-C 2.0, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2Mics, OZO Audio.

More importantly, the Vibe Pro (codename Seahawk Pro) will cost just $180 outright. For reference, the basic Vibe model is available for purchase in the US for $150.

Alleged HMD Vibe Pro | Image credit: @smashx_60

Last but not least, the HMD Atlas is a cheap 5G smartphone that’s coming to the US too. According to the specs sheet leaked by smashx_60, the Atlas 5G is slightly more powerful than the Vibe Pro, and, obviously, a bit pricier.

HMD Atlas 5G

  • Display: IPS 6.64-inch, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Battery: 5,470mAh
  • Others: Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (Near Field Communication), 5G support, OZO Audio, 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As per the report, the HMD Atlas 5G will cost just $220, which is a pretty good price for the US market. There’s no mention of launch date, but it’s probably safe to assume these will be out by the end of the year.
