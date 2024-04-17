Up Next:
The unannounced HMD Pulse leaks in high-res renders
HMD isn’t going to launch its own branded smartphones for a few more months, but details about the Finnish company’s upcoming devices have already started to pile up.
We reported earlier today about HMD’s upcoming Pulse Pro, a standard, totally uninteresting, mid-range smartphone, and now we have information about another HMD device, the Pulse.
Just like the Pulse Pro, HMD’s upcoming Pulse sports a 5.56-inch IPS HD+ display with a hole-punch design. However, unlike the Pulse Pro that features a 50-megapixel main sensor, the standard model comes with a much smaller 13-megapixel primary camera.
Thanks to the photos leaked, we know the HMD Pulse will be available in at least three different colors: black, blue, and pink. As far as the price goes, this will be cheaper than the Pule Pro, which is reportedly going to sell in Europe for €180.
HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro and Pulse+ are expected to be introduced sometime in July but take this with a grain of salt until it gets confirmed.
We reported earlier today about HMD’s upcoming Pulse Pro, a standard, totally uninteresting, mid-range smartphone, and now we have information about another HMD device, the Pulse.
Judging by the specs sheet leaked by MySmartPrice, HMD Pulse is a dumbed down version of the Pulse Pro. Also, the high-res renders provided by OnLeaks seem to indicate that the Pulse and Pulse Pro look just about the same, with the only difference being related to their hardware.
Just like the Pulse Pro, HMD’s upcoming Pulse sports a 5.56-inch IPS HD+ display with a hole-punch design. However, unlike the Pulse Pro that features a 50-megapixel main sensor, the standard model comes with a much smaller 13-megapixel primary camera.
HMD Pulse will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, just like the Pulse Pro, but there’s no information about the processor apart from the fact that it’s an octa-core chipset. However, based on previous rumors, the Pulse may pack an Unisoc T606 processor and 4/8GB RAM.
Thanks to the photos leaked, we know the HMD Pulse will be available in at least three different colors: black, blue, and pink. As far as the price goes, this will be cheaper than the Pule Pro, which is reportedly going to sell in Europe for €180.
HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro and Pulse+ are expected to be introduced sometime in July but take this with a grain of salt until it gets confirmed.
Things that are NOT allowed: