HMD launches a more expensive version of Pulse+ aimed at businesses

Finnish company HMD is back in the news with yet another uninteresting device. After launching its first-ever rugged smartphone, which is just a rebranded Nokia XR21, HMD is now releasing a slightly more expensive version of its Pulse+.

The so-called Pulse+ Business Edition is just €40 more expensive than the regular version of comes with slightly more RAM (6 instead of 4GB RAM). Another major difference between the two Pulse+ phones is the fact that HMD offers an extended 3-year warranty for the Business Edition model, as well as 5 years of security patches instead of just 3 years.

The bad news is the Pulse+ Business Edition, just like the regular model, will get 2 years of major Android OS updates, which is certainly disappointing. On the bright side, if the phone breaks at any point during the warranty period, businesses have the option to choose HMD’s Door to Door Care with DHL Express, which basically allows them to schedule a pickup from anywhere in Europe.

The rest of the Pulse+ Business Edition’s specs are the same, so expect a similar Unisoc T606 processor, a 5-megapixel main camera, a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing snapper, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

HMD says that this version of Pulse+ is enterprise-ready, which means that it’s equipped with security features like Network lockdown, PIN-only power-off, and Pin pad scramble. Additionally, users can disable biometric authentication at setup for tighter control over how the phone is accessed.

The new HMD Pulse+ Business Edition is now available for purchase in Europe for €200.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

