HMD launches a more expensive version of Pulse+ aimed at businesses
Finnish company HMD is back in the news with yet another uninteresting device. After launching its first-ever rugged smartphone, which is just a rebranded Nokia XR21, HMD is now releasing a slightly more expensive version of its Pulse+.
The so-called Pulse+ Business Edition is just €40 more expensive than the regular version of comes with slightly more RAM (6 instead of 4GB RAM). Another major difference between the two Pulse+ phones is the fact that HMD offers an extended 3-year warranty for the Business Edition model, as well as 5 years of security patches instead of just 3 years.
The rest of the Pulse+ Business Edition’s specs are the same, so expect a similar Unisoc T606 processor, a 5-megapixel main camera, a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing snapper, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.
The new HMD Pulse+ Business Edition is now available for purchase in Europe for €200.
The bad news is the Pulse+ Business Edition, just like the regular model, will get 2 years of major Android OS updates, which is certainly disappointing. On the bright side, if the phone breaks at any point during the warranty period, businesses have the option to choose HMD’s Door to Door Care with DHL Express, which basically allows them to schedule a pickup from anywhere in Europe.
HMD says that this version of Pulse+ is enterprise-ready, which means that it’s equipped with security features like Network lockdown, PIN-only power-off, and Pin pad scramble. Additionally, users can disable biometric authentication at setup for tighter control over how the phone is accessed.
