Meet the HMD Key, an impossibly cheap Android 14 Go edition smartphone

HMD Key
Finnish handset maker HMD Global revealed its first phone for 2025, the HMD Key. Just like the majority of its catalog, the HMD Key is a cheap phone that focuses on the basics to keep the price as low as possible.

In fact, HMD Key blurs the line between feature phones and smartphones when it comes to price. The phone is available at HMD.com in Midnight Black and Icy Blue for just £59, a very good price even for an entry-level smartphone.

However, in order to set the price so low, HMD had to make some compromises. These hardware compromises that the Finnish company had to make apparently made it impossible for the HMD Key to run the latest version of Android.

Meet the HMD Key, an impossibly cheap Android 14 Go edition smartphone
HMD Key | Image credit: HMD Global

More importantly, HMD Key doesn’t really offer the vanilla Android experience, instead it runs on Android 14 Go edition, which usually reserved for the cheapest smartphones that don’t pack the necessary hardware for full-fledged version of the OS.

Looking at the phone’s specs list, it’s no longer a surprise that the HMD Key ships with Android 14 Go edition. The phone is equipped with a very low performance Unisoc 9832E chipset (launched back in 2018), paired with only 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage (expandable up to 128 GB).

On the bright side, the phone is powered by a pretty large 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. Although a dual-camera setup is visible in the official pictures, only one camera is actually functional.

Meet the HMD Key, an impossibly cheap Android 14 Go edition smartphone
HMD Key | Image credit: HMD Global

The 8-megapixel main camera on the back is coupled with a secondary 5-megapixel secondary camera in the front, which is probably good enough for selfies.

According to HMD Global, the Key will receive quarterly security updates for two years, but customers shouldn’t expect any Android OS upgrades. Other highlights of the HMD Key include Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack port.

Overall, the HMD Key is quite disappointing even though it costs just £60. This seems like one of those cases where you’d be better off paying slightly more for a superior phone.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies.



