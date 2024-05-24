Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
By
HMD introduces Aura, another familiar affordable smartphone
HMD has been quite active this month, as the Finnish company launched a handful of cheap smartphones in various regions of the world. After bringing its affordable Vibe to the United States, HMD is now launching yet another budget-friendly phone, but in Australia this time, the Aura.

The Aura seems to be exclusively available via Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi (via Nokiamob), although that’s of little importance considering its specs. Before we list those, it’s worth mentioning that HMD Aura is priced to sell for AUD $180 (about €110), which seems to be the correct price.

That said, the Aura is far from being impressive even for a budget-friendly phone. The device sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display, a dual camera (13MP + VGA), a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

On the inside, HMD Aura packs a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD up to 256GB). Connectivity-wise, the phone features dual SIM support, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Finally, the Aura is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It’s unclear what version of Android runs out of the box, but we do know it will receive two major OS updates.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

