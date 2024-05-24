HMD introduces Aura, another familiar affordable smartphone
Up Next:
HMD has been quite active this month, as the Finnish company launched a handful of cheap smartphones in various regions of the world. After bringing its affordable Vibe to the United States, HMD is now launching yet another budget-friendly phone, but in Australia this time, the Aura.
The Aura seems to be exclusively available via Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi (via Nokiamob), although that’s of little importance considering its specs. Before we list those, it’s worth mentioning that HMD Aura is priced to sell for AUD $180 (about €110), which seems to be the correct price.
On the inside, HMD Aura packs a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD up to 256GB). Connectivity-wise, the phone features dual SIM support, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
Finally, the Aura is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It’s unclear what version of Android runs out of the box, but we do know it will receive two major OS updates.
The Aura seems to be exclusively available via Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi (via Nokiamob), although that’s of little importance considering its specs. Before we list those, it’s worth mentioning that HMD Aura is priced to sell for AUD $180 (about €110), which seems to be the correct price.
That said, the Aura is far from being impressive even for a budget-friendly phone. The device sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display, a dual camera (13MP + VGA), a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.
HMD Aura
On the inside, HMD Aura packs a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD up to 256GB). Connectivity-wise, the phone features dual SIM support, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
Finally, the Aura is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It’s unclear what version of Android runs out of the box, but we do know it will receive two major OS updates.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: