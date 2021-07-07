Get your mojo working with this Harman Kardon portable speaker - now at $180 off

Get your mojo working with this Harman Kardon portable speaker - now at $180 off0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is a stylish piece of kit and you’re gonna get noticed if you carry one around. If you want to be even more stylish, you can order a separate carrying bag that looks like something made by French designers.
Back to the speaker itself. It features a big driver that’s able to pump out 50 Watts of RMS power while keeping the sound quality in check with a signal-to-noise ratio of 80dB.
You can take this portable speaker anywhere - it has an IPX7 rating, meaning it will withstand spills and splashes, for the perfect beach party.
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 boasts 8 hours of playtime on a single charge (at 50% volume), so there’s plenty of time for you to show your dancing skills. Or lay back and relax. Get yours today and join the Harman Kardon fan club! If it doesn't float your boat, you can always check out our Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021) piece and find something you like!