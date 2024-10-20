See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Gurman: Apple's iPad Mini gets an AI upgrade, but the real magic is yet to come

By
0comments
Apple
An official image of someone's hand holding up an iPad Mini
In a recent report by Mark Gurman, Apple Insider at Bloomberg, it was revealed that Apple's latest iPad mini refresh, the first in three years, is heavily focused on AI capabilities, powered by the new Apple Intelligence platform. However, the initial features available at launch are reportedly "underwhelming," with the more impressive AI capabilities slated for release between December and March.

The new iPad mini boasts 8 gigabytes of memory and the A17 Pro chip, the same processor found in last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. This provides ample power to support Apple Intelligence. However, the platform itself won't launch until five days after the new iPad mini hits stores on October 23.

Initial Apple Intelligence features for the iPad mini include notification summaries. While potentially useful, these lack the "wow" factor of competitor offerings from Google, OpenAI, and Meta Platforms. Gurman's report cites internal Apple studies that found OpenAI's ChatGPT to be 25% more accurate than Apple's Siri, with the ability to answer 30% more questions. Some within Apple reportedly believe their generative AI technology is more than two years behind industry leaders.



Despite this, Gurman believes it would be unwise to dismiss Apple. The company has vast resources, a strong brand, and a history of catching up in areas where it initially lagged, such as with Apple Maps. Apple also has the advantage of a massive device ecosystem, allowing it to quickly deploy new features across its product line.

The Apple Watch currently does not directly support Apple Intelligence, but notification summaries can be delivered to the device from a paired iPhone. The company is also working on bringing these features to the Vision Pro headset and its next wave of AI-centric home devices.

Gurman notes that while Apple's marketing may lead consumers to believe they are getting cutting-edge AI capabilities, the reality at launch is less impressive. He questions how much consumers truly care about AI, suggesting that camera advancements remain a stronger selling point for devices like the iPhone.



Apple's stock is currently trading at a record high, with a market valuation of $3.6 trillion, driven in part by excitement surrounding AI. However, Gurman believes Apple's true AI achievements are still some years away.

Personally, I'm intrigued by the potential of Apple Intelligence, but I'm also cautious. Apple has a history of delivering polished user experiences, so I'm hopeful that their AI offerings will eventually catch up to the competition. However, I'm not convinced that AI is currently a major selling point for most consumers. I'm more interested in tangible improvements to existing features and capabilities.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

