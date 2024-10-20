Gurman: Apple's iPad Mini gets an AI upgrade, but the real magic is yet to come

Apple's stock is currently trading at a record high, with a market valuation of $3.6 trillion, driven in part by excitement surrounding AI. However, Gurman believes Apple's true AI achievements are still some years away.Personally, I'm intrigued by the potential of Apple Intelligence, but I'm also cautious. Apple has a history of delivering polished user experiences, so I'm hopeful that their AI offerings will eventually catch up to the competition. However, I'm not convinced that AI is currently a major selling point for most consumers. I'm more interested in tangible improvements to existing features and capabilities.