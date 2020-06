Tomorrow is Global 5G Protest Day; U.S. towers have reportedly been threatened

Remember that unproven conspiracy theory allegedly linking 5G towers to the coronavirus outbreak? The rumor was spread on social-media by actor Woody Harrelson who shared a report by Washington State University Professor Martin Pall. The report linked the growth in 5G base stations in Wuhan with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrelson did admit that he never actually vetted Professor Pall's document.







The conspiracy theory led vandals in China and the U.K. to attack 5G towers in those countries. And according to trade group NATE (via Light Reading ), which represents the tower technicians working in the U.S., attacks on state-side 5G towers are planned for this weekend starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 6th. Saturday is 5G Global Protest Day. NATE wrote on its blog: "NATE as an organization has heard through official channels that there are 5G Global Protest Day activities being planned throughout the country this Saturday, June 6, 2020. NATE member companies set themselves apart by embodying the characteristics of work ethic, professionalism, safety, and quality on a daily basis. NATE reminds our member companies and their employees to remain safe, exercise vigilance and report any unusual or suspicious activities that they witness when traveling to and working at tower sites this weekend."







The organization added, "NATE member contractor companies and their skilled technicians are on the front lines playing a major role deploying the communications tower infrastructure, equipment, and technology essential to enable high-speed, 5G mobile service in the United States and throughout North America. NATE is excited about contributing to a 5G economy that will positively transform communities, enterprises, and the citizens who live there. Together, NATE members will continue to make a difference."





The U.S Department of Homeland Security has warned the police to be on the lookout for attacks against 5G towers and reportedly, Ericsson will stop work on 5G cell sites in the U.S. this weekend. State-side carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile supposedly told employees to be careful when working around cell towers starting tomorrow.





Legitimate regulatory and health-related agencies in the U.S. and U.K. (including the FCC) have said that there is no connection between 5G signals and any health issues.