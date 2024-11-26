Gorilla Glass maker offers global changes to settle EU's competition investigation

Corning responds with a nine-year plan for change



Another proposal from Corning targets third-party companies that process raw glass, also known as finishers. The company is offering not to mandate that finishers source more than 50% of their total demand for sodium aluminosilicate (NAS) glass, LAS glass, and clear glass ceramics from Corning. Additionally, Corning pledges not to tie any price advantages to meeting these purchasing conditions.



Furthermore, Corning has committed to not requiring finishers to concentrate more than half of their combined demand with the company in any other way.



If approved, Corning's proposed changes will apply globally and remain in effect for a minimum of nine years. Throughout this period, the EU will monitor Corning to ensure the company complies with the new terms.





– EU Commission, November 2024

Recommended Stories Third parties have six weeks to contest the commitments, and these terms could be adjusted before the EU formally accepts them. If Corning doesn't uphold its obligations, it could face penalties of up to 10% of its global revenue, which would amount to around $1.25 billion based on its 2023 earnings.