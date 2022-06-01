 New Google TV app now available for iPhone and iPad users - PhoneArena
Google has just announced that one of its apps that was initially only available for Android users is finally coming to iOS. The Google TV app allows users discover what to watch with recommendations from across all apps installed, thus making it easy to start watching movies and shows.

The Google TV app is available for iOS from the App Store, starting today. Both iPhone and iPad users who already have the Play Movies & TV app installed on their iOS devices will now be able to update it to the new Google TV app.

Besides getting recommendations from across your apps, the Google TV app also allows you to create a Watchlist for your discoveries. Rating movies and shows within the app is also possible, so you can get even better recommendations based on your interests on both the app and your Google TV devices.

Regardless of whether you’re using an iOS or Android devices, the Google TV app will enable you to use your phone as your remote. Of course, this feature will only work with a Google TV or other Android TV OS devices; just make sure to click the remote button in the app and connect to your TV to control it with your phone and use Google Assistant.
