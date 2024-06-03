Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app

By
0comments
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google Search Labs is a program that allows users to try out and provide feedback on new, experimental features for Google Search. It is basically a way for Google to get real-world input on how people interact with and respond to potential changes to the search experience. And while lately, Search Labs primarily focuses on generative AI, Google also experiments with various features, such as Auto Dark Mode on the iPhone.

According to 9to5Google, a reliable source for Google news, the tech giant's Google app on iOS is testing a new Search Labs experiment. This feature lets users enable dark mode on any website they visit or:

Stay in dark mode no matter what website you are on. Turn on dark mode on your device to activate this experience so all the websites you visit match your app’s dark theme.

Just so you know, the Google app on iPhone works like a browser with its own tab system. If you are part of the Labs program, once you enable the experiment, Auto Dark Mode kicks in for all compatible websites by default. You can easily switch it off using a new sun icon in the address bar on the right.



In the screenshots from the source, its site is shown in light mode first. The second image shows the native night theme, and the last one displays Google’s Auto Dark Mode. This mode is mostly gray, not pure black.


Google warns that:

Quality of the conversion to dark mode may vary. Experiment does not apply to websites with an existing dark theme.

Auto Dark Mode is only available in the iOS Google app and isn’t showing up on Android yet. Of course, just because Google is testing this feature doesn't mean it is a sure thing. However, given the stats and user preferences, it's likely we will see a broader rollout of Dark Mode in the Google app.

Dark mode is becoming the go-to for mobile users, and Google is definitely paying attention. Stats show that dark mode usage has increased by 47% since Android and iOS introduced system-wide options. Plus, over 80% of mobile users say they prefer dark mode because it helps reduce eye strain.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals

Latest News

It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
The OnePlus Watch 2 battery champ is now both discounted and bundled with free OnePlus Buds 3
The OnePlus Watch 2 battery champ is now both discounted and bundled with free OnePlus Buds 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless