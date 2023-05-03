Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Google's Pixel phones might get a new feature to protect your hearing

Google Audio
Google's Pixel phones might get a new feature to protect your hearing
Mobile-tech manufacturers understand that the more useful their products are for the user, the more they would resonate with what is important to them. That is why for years now we have seen an increased focus on health and fitness, especially after the whole pandemic situation hit the whole world in 2020.

We often tend to think of health as in what we eat or how active we are. Eyesight is also a decently-addressed aspect of health when it comes to phones, tablets, etc. But what about our hearing?

Google seems to have taken notice of this issue, or at least that is what 9to5Google's most recent treasure hunt inside the Android System Intelligence app has revealed. The report says there is a "loud sound alert" feature uncovered in Google's At A Glance widget for Pixel phones.

In other words, much like newer Pixel phones can recognize a song that is playing in close vicinity and display the name, this feature would probably let you know you are in an environment with excessive sound volumes.

If you are familiar with the Apple Watch whatsoever, you might know that it has had a very similar function for some time now, as the folks at 9to5Google point out. Take a look:


If Google does end up going along with this feature and releasing it to its phones, then we can expect it to work similarly. Of course, with some Google design and ingenuity sprinkled on top. There is a possibility the company will spice the feature up. Who knows, maybe with some AI implementation? We will have to wait and see.

As a helpful side note related to protecting your hearing, a lot of phones have the ability to set a limit for your maximum volume. So, if you are looking for a way to restrict yourself for the sake of your health, this might be a good option, kind of like limiting your screen time, but for your ears.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless