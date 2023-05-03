Google's Pixel phones might get a new feature to protect your hearing





We often tend to think of health as in what we eat or how active we are. Eyesight is also a decently-addressed aspect of health when it comes to phones, tablets, etc. But what about our hearing?





9to5Google Google seems to have taken notice of this issue, or at least that is what's most recent treasure hunt inside the Android System Intelligence app has revealed. The report says there is a "loud sound alert" feature uncovered in Google's At A Glance widget for Pixel phones.





In other words, much like newer Pixel phones can recognize a song that is playing in close vicinity and display the name, this feature would probably let you know you are in an environment with excessive sound volumes.





If you are familiar with the Apple Watch whatsoever, you might know that it has had a very similar function for some time now, as the folks at 9to5Google point out. Take a look:









If Google does end up going along with this feature and releasing it to its phones, then we can expect it to work similarly. Of course, with some Google design and ingenuity sprinkled on top. There is a possibility the company will spice the feature up. Who knows, maybe with some AI implementation? We will have to wait and see.





As a helpful side note related to protecting your hearing, a lot of phones have the ability to set a limit for your maximum volume. So, if you are looking for a way to restrict yourself for the sake of your health, this might be a good option, kind of like limiting your screen time, but for your ears.

Mobile-tech manufacturers understand that the more useful their products are for the user, the more they would resonate with what is important to them. That is why for years now we have seen an increased focus on health and fitness, especially after the whole pandemic situation hit the whole world in 2020.