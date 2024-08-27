Google's new Pixel 9 Pro XL supports faster charging, but there's a catch

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Charging Speed: 37W

Charging Technology: USB Power Delivery PPS

Voltage Requirement: Up to 18V (based on Reddit thread)





Now, Google isn't the only company using higher voltages for fast charging. ASUS's Zenfone 11 Ultra and ROG Phone 8 Pro also rely on higher voltages to achieve 65W charging speeds.





However, if you are looking for a third-party charger that works with the Pixel 9 Pro XL , you will need to make sure it supports the required voltage. Some options include Samsung's 45W charger which supports up to 20V/2.25A over PPS, or Anker's 45W Nano II, which also supports up to 20V/2.25A over PPS. Of course, the safest bet is to go with Google's official 45W charger.



This change in charging technology highlights the ongoing challenges of phone charging. With different standards and requirements, it can be difficult for consumers to keep up. Google's decision to increase charging speed is welcome, but the added complexity might frustrate some users.



In the meantime, if you're planning to buy a Pixel 9 Pro XL , make sure you factor in the cost of a compatible charger. And if you're unsure about which charger to get, stick with Google's official option to avoid any compatibility issues.