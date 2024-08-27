Google's new Pixel 9 Pro XL supports faster charging, but there's a catch

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL is delighting its users with its faster charging capabilities. It supports 37W charging, a significant jump from its predecessor's 27W. However, there's a catch: you'll need a compatible USB Power Delivery PPS charger that meets specific voltage requirements. This adds a new layer of complexity to the already confusing world of phone charging.

As documented in a Reddit thread, the Pixel 9 Pro XL achieves faster charging by increasing the charging voltage instead of the current. This approach is usually reserved for devices with larger batteries, like laptops, because converting high voltages back down to battery level can lead to heat and efficiency issues.

The problem is that not all charging bricks support the higher voltage required by the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Even if you have a charger that outputs 40W or more, it might not be able to deliver the 37W the phone wants due to voltage limitations.

Here's a breakdown of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's charging specs:

  • Charging Speed: 37W
  • Charging Technology: USB Power Delivery PPS
  • Voltage Requirement: Up to 18V (based on Reddit thread)

Google&#039;s new Pixel 9 Pro XL supports faster charging, but there&#039;s a catch
Google's official 45W charger | Image credit — Google

Now, Google isn't the only company using higher voltages for fast charging. ASUS's Zenfone 11 Ultra and ROG Phone 8 Pro also rely on higher voltages to achieve 65W charging speeds. 

However, if you are looking for a third-party charger that works with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, you will need to make sure it supports the required voltage. Some options include Samsung's 45W charger which supports up to 20V/2.25A over PPS, or Anker's 45W Nano II, which also supports up to 20V/2.25A over PPS. Of course, the safest bet is to go with Google's official 45W charger.

This change in charging technology highlights the ongoing challenges of phone charging. With different standards and requirements, it can be difficult for consumers to keep up. Google's decision to increase charging speed is welcome, but the added complexity might frustrate some users.

In the meantime, if you're planning to buy a Pixel 9 Pro XL, make sure you factor in the cost of a compatible charger. And if you're unsure about which charger to get, stick with Google's official option to avoid any compatibility issues.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

