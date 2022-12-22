Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Android Software updates
Microsoft Intune isn't working on Samsung phones after Android 13 update, there's a fix
Samsung started rolling out Android 13 to its flagship phones a couple of weeks ago, and now we have the first issues—this time hitting Microsoft’s Intune app.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 who installed the Android 13 update have said that Microsoft's Intune isn't working right. Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and released a fix.

To fix the problem, the system needs to be restarted so that the updated Android Device Policy app can be installed automatically. If rebooting doesn't work, you can also install the package manually from the Google Play Store and then do a system restore.

Here’s part of the official statement from Microsoft:

We were recently alerted to an issue where Samsung devices are unable to enroll as personally-owned Work Profile on Android 13. Users may see a dialog box saying that the profile was unable to be created. S21 and S22 devices are confirmed to be affected, but impact on other models may be possible. We have been working with Samsung and Google friends, who have issued a fix.

In order to resolve, we recommend that admins tell users to reboot the device. The Android Device Policy app will be downloaded during enrollment, but it will not change the user experiences. If the reboot does not resolve the issue, try guiding your users to install the Android Device Policy manually on the Google Play Store, then rebooting, and beginning the enrollment flow again.

And here’s what Samsung has to say about it:

Overview
With S22 devices running Android 13, users are unable to complete enrollment when creating a Work Profile for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) provisioning. Attempting to complete enrollment results in the error:

Can't setup device. Contact your IT admin for help.

This is followed by the error message:

Unable to create Work Profile.

Resolution
A server-side fix has been provided. To resolve the issue, reboot the device before enrollment. If the issue persists after reboot, install the Android Device Policy app from the Google Play Store before proceeding with enrollment.

Are you using Microsoft Intune on your Samsung Galaxy device? Is this fix working for you? Tell us in the comments section below.
