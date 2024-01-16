Google denies YouTube slowdowns are linked to its ad blocker detection efforts
Google has been in the middle of another controversy this week, as Reddit exploded with reports claiming that YouTube has started slowing video buffer with ad-block enabled.
We assumed that Google has decided to ramp up its efforts to prevent YouTube users from using ad-blockers, which seriously affects the platform monetization model.
However, Google recently denied these reports without really offering any reasons for these video slowdowns, most likely because YouTube is not the culprit in this case.
Interestingly enough, the latest versions of Adblock and Adblock Plus (5.17) seem to be the only ones that are causing performance problems, at least according to uBlock Origin developer Raymond Hill.
YouTube reiterated numerous times in the past that ad-blockers not only go against its terms of service, but they also affect content creators’ earnings. Given YouTube’s stance on the matter, many assumed that the recent video slowdowns were linked with the use of ad blockers.
In a short statement for AndroidCentral, YouTube says that “recent reports users experiencing loading delays on YouTube are unrelated to our ad blocker detection efforts. Our help center offers troubleshooting tips for users experiencing issues.”
