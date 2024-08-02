Google working on updating relationship options for the Google Contacts app
Google is now working on improving the way you define relationships in Google Contact, according to code found in the Google Contacts app by the folks at Android Authority. Defining who's who in your life in your Contacts app will reportedly become easier now.
Right now, you have a few ways to define relationships in Google Contacts. You have a menu that lets you choose between parent, child, spouse, generic "relative", and a few more. But the process of getting to that field isn't as simple, and many people just don't bother filling those in.
References about a mysterious com.google.android.apps.pixel.relationships package were also found. This indicates Google may be working on a new way to keep track of relationships.
These features are not yet available to the public and we don't know when they will be. However, these are going to prove super useful, especially now that phones are evolving to do more things automatically without us having to interact with them. Having a simpler way to indicate the relationship you have with a given person may prove helpful with automated tasks.
You can also put a label on relationships in Google Assistant, letting you tell your phone "call mom", even if she's in your Contact list under her actual name.
In the code of Google Contacts version 4.37.39, a few screens that are meant to be applied to people you've identified as "Besties" have been discovered. You will see a bestie reference on individual contact cards, but the feature is not yet functional and the folks at Android Authority found that clicking on the link next to it "Besties Onboarding" causes the app to crash.
