Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio

Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta shows that Google is working on a feature called "Clear Calling"







Rahman points out that Google is reportedly working on a feature called Clear Calling which puts the emphasis on the "phone" part of a smartphone. What this does is lower and possibly eliminate the background noise heard during a call. While it will work with most wireless providers, the feature does not work with "Wi-Fi Calling." The latter allows smartphone users to make and take calls over a Wi-Fi network rather than use a cellular network.





For those worrying about Google having access to their calls with the new Clear Calling feature, Rahman says that the content from your calls is not sent to Google. Wojciechowski says that he found an update for the rumored Pixel Ultra which now features two IMX712 image sensors with one listed as ultra-wide. The other IMX712 sensor seemingly drives a 13MP front-facing camera.







Wojciechowski has an interesting theory about the Ultra which goes by the Codename Lynx, L10. He believes that instead of this being a phone for consumers, it could be an internal device used by Google to test camera sensors. With less than a month until the upcoming Made by Google event takes place on October 6th, we should know fairly soon whether there will be a super premium Pixel Ultra device.





The reason why Wojciechowski might be correct with his assumption is that Google hasn't hidden anything about the Pixel ecosystem it is working on. Heck, the company even showed off pictures of the Pixel 7 series back in May during the Google I/O Developers Conference. With this type of transparency, which also led Google to announce a 2023 release for the Pixel Tablet, the search giant would have undoubtedly revealed some details about a Pixel Ultra.





Another potential feature mentioned by Rahman that was discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta is spatial audio. This allows users to have a sense of where the sounds they are listening to are coming from. Also called "3D Audio," sound is placed 360 degrees around the listener allowing him to determine if the source of the sound he hears is from in front of him, behind him, to the left, or the right.

Here is how you can join the Android 13 QPR1 Beta







If you want to join the Android 13 QPR1 Beta, go to the Android Beta Program website at www.google.com/android/beta . Tap on the link that says, "View your eligible devices" and click on the blue box that reads + Opt in. Within 24 hours, you will receive an OTA update that includes the Beta. You'll find it at Settings > System > System update.





You better back up your phone before installing the beta because if the update is too unstable for you, to exit the beta program you will have to wipe your phone. On the other hand, if you can hold on until the stable version of the feature drop is released in December, you can then exit the Beta program gracefully and without having to wipe your data.



