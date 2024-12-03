Google working on an "I'm feeling lucky" option for Gemini's homepage
Google seems to be working on adding random suggestions on the Gemini homepage. The first suggestion is "I'm feeling lucky", which is a fun feature you will recognize from Google Search. The suggestion is reportedly going to work similarly to the one found on Search.
AssembleDebug with Android Authority was digging through the code of the Google app (in particular version 15.48.33.sa.arm64 beta) and found suggestions that Google Search's "I'm feeling lucky" feature may be coming to Gemini.
The suggestions alongside would be randomized, like for example a suggestion to summarize something that would be different if you open the app at another time. But the "I'm feeling lucky" suggestion would be there every time you first open Gemini, and it would be the first in the selection of suggestions.
Gemini is working on a variety of additions to its feature set. Recently, it was reported that it would get an upgrade to better analyze code.
Back in October, Google transformed its generative AI chatbot, Gemini's, homepage UI and dropped the carousel of suggestions for prompts. The change helped the homepage look less cluttered and therefore easier to look at.
However, according to the hints found by Android Authority, Google may be reversing its decision and working to bring back suggestions to Gemini's homepage with an upcoming update. Alongside the suggestions that would change every time, there would reportedly be an "I'm feeling lucky" button.
If you tap on it, it will reportedly work similarly to how it works on Google Search, offering you a random prompt. Android Authority got a new reminder added in tasks to "Take my car to get washed" when they tapped on the button. Pretty useful suggestion, I'd say, at least in my case...
Right now, we don't know exactly when the "I'm feeling lucky" button will roll out officially. But when it does, I'll be sure to try it out - I'm curious as to what it would suggest.
