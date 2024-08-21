Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google working on adding an "Ask Photos" extension to Gemini for Google Photos

By
0comments
Google working on adding an "Ask Photos" extension to Gemini for Google Photos
During Google I/O, Google announced a feature called "Ask Photos". Now, the folks at Android Authority have discovered a Google Photos extension for Gemini in the works, and this extension seems to be related to this feature.

References about the feature were buried deep into the code of the Google app beta version 15.33.36.29.arm64. More specifically, the code mentions an "ask photos" extension for Google's generative AI assistant, Gemini.

In the code, Gemini is referred to by its codename, "robin", and the code mentions "assistant_robin_action_ask_photos". This could mean we're talking about the Ask Photos feature for the Google Photos app.

As a refresher, the Ask Photos feature would allow you to interact with your photo library through natural language searches. Gemini would be able to search through your photos if you ask something along the lines of "What's my license plate number?". The feature could also organize and share photos on your behalf.

Right now, it seems the extension is in early development, so don't expect it to appear just yet. We may get more clues about it in the future. I personally think such an extension could be helpful, and the feature in general seems very useful.

Especially if you have a lot of photos, just like me, searching through them for something specific can be a pain. An AI assistant searching in the piles of selfies for a specific thing is actually something I'd love to use.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements
Verizon bestowing free Pixel 9 Pro XL on some users without any requirements

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless