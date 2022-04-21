Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon
1
There are tons of call recorder apps on the Google Play Store, and if your phone doesn't come with one built-in, you can easily download one. But soon — or to be more precise — on May 11th, 2022, Google will kill these third-party call recording apps for good (via Android Authority).
As Reddit user NLL-APPS first noticed — and Google also mentioned in a developer webinar —, on May 11th, a new Play Store policy will come into effect, which won't allow apps on the Google Play Store to use Accessibility Service for call recording.
For years now, due to privacy and litigation nightmares, Google has been trying to put an end to these call recorder apps, by blocking the conventional channels and APIs, through which they operated. As a last resort, the developers of these applications have begun accessing the call recording feature via Android's Accessibility Service.
It is very likely that Google will soon begin scrubbing apps that don't comply with its new Accessibility Service policies from the Play Store. It will be curious to see if the developers of call-recording apps will look for and find other loopholes.
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger ×
As Reddit user NLL-APPS first noticed — and Google also mentioned in a developer webinar —, on May 11th, a new Play Store policy will come into effect, which won't allow apps on the Google Play Store to use Accessibility Service for call recording.
As Google stated, "The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording."
For years now, due to privacy and litigation nightmares, Google has been trying to put an end to these call recorder apps, by blocking the conventional channels and APIs, through which they operated. As a last resort, the developers of these applications have begun accessing the call recording feature via Android's Accessibility Service.
We should note that Google's change will affect only the third-party call recording apps uploaded to the Play Store. If your phone comes with a built-in call recording feature in its dialer, you will still be able to use it.
It is very likely that Google will soon begin scrubbing apps that don't comply with its new Accessibility Service policies from the Play Store. It will be curious to see if the developers of call-recording apps will look for and find other loopholes.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: