 Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon

Google
Preslav Mladenov
1
Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon
There are tons of call recorder apps on the Google Play Store, and if your phone doesn't come with one built-in, you can easily download one. But soon — or to be more precise — on May 11th, 2022, Google will kill these third-party call recording apps for good (via Android Authority).

As Reddit user NLL-APPS first noticed — and Google also mentioned in a developer webinar —, on May 11th, a new Play Store policy will come into effect, which won't allow apps on the Google Play Store to use Accessibility Service for call recording.

As Google stated, "The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording."

For years now, due to privacy and litigation nightmares, Google has been trying to put an end to these call recorder apps, by blocking the conventional channels and APIs, through which they operated. As a last resort, the developers of these applications have begun accessing the call recording feature via Android's Accessibility Service.

We should note that Google's change will affect only the third-party call recording apps uploaded to the Play Store. If your phone comes with a built-in call recording feature in its dialer, you will still be able to use it.

It is very likely that Google will soon begin scrubbing apps that don't comply with its new Accessibility Service policies from the Play Store. It will be curious to see if the developers of call-recording apps will look for and find other loopholes.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture internationally
Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture internationally
Another music streaming service adds support for Siri
Another music streaming service adds support for Siri
Fitbit working on an anti-stress smartwatch, new patent shows
Fitbit working on an anti-stress smartwatch, new patent shows
Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag
Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless