Google wants to minimize the time you spend stuck at a traffic light by using AI

Recommended Stories

The initiative has been piloted in over a dozen cities worldwide, including Rio de Janeiro, Seattle, Bengaluru, and Boston. Google provides partner cities with a comprehensive dashboard that offers city-specific recommendations and analytics. This dashboard tracks the impact of implemented recommendations, such as the number of stops drivers have saved over time, further incentivizing cities to adopt Green Light at more intersections.Currently operational at over 70 intersections, Green Light has already reduced fuel consumption and emissions for up to 30 million car rides per month. Early data suggests the potential for up to a 30% reduction in stops and a 10% reduction in emissions at intersections.The Google team behind Project Green Light says it is committed to expanding the initiative to hundreds of cities and tens of thousands of intersections in the coming years. Furthermore, they envision a future where smoother traffic flow becomes the norm, not just a lucky occurrence.Project Green Light exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to address real-world environmental challenges. By leveraging AI and data from Google Maps, the project offers a tangible solution to reduce traffic congestion and emissions at intersections.