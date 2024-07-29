Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google wants to minimize the time you spend stuck at a traffic light by using AI

By
0comments
Google wants to minimize the time you spend stuck at a traffic light by using AI
Google's Project Green Light is tackling traffic congestion and emissions by optimizing traffic lights using AI and data from Google Maps. This innovative initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by vehicles stopping and starting at intersections, a significant contributor to urban pollution.

Project Green Light's AI model analyzes traffic flow patterns at intersections, including stopping and starting frequency, average wait times, and coordination between adjacent intersections. By identifying potential improvements, such as shortening red light durations during off-peak hours or syncing traffic lights at uncoordinated intersections, the project offers recommendations to city engineers. These recommendations can be easily implemented within minutes, utilizing existing infrastructure.

Video Thumbnail


The initiative has been piloted in over a dozen cities worldwide, including Rio de Janeiro, Seattle, Bengaluru, and Boston. Google provides partner cities with a comprehensive dashboard that offers city-specific recommendations and analytics. This dashboard tracks the impact of implemented recommendations, such as the number of stops drivers have saved over time, further incentivizing cities to adopt Green Light at more intersections.

Currently operational at over 70 intersections, Green Light has already reduced fuel consumption and emissions for up to 30 million car rides per month. Early data suggests the potential for up to a 30% reduction in stops and a 10% reduction in emissions at intersections.

The Google team behind Project Green Light says it is committed to expanding the initiative to hundreds of cities and tens of thousands of intersections in the coming years. Furthermore, they envision a future where smoother traffic flow becomes the norm, not just a lucky occurrence.

Recommended Stories
Project Green Light exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to address real-world environmental challenges. By leveraging AI and data from Google Maps, the project offers a tangible solution to reduce traffic congestion and emissions at intersections.

This approach has the potential to significantly improve air quality, reduce fuel consumption, and enhance the overall driving experience for millions of people. As Project Green Light continues to scale and expand, it is likely to become an example of how technology can be used in real-life applications for everyone's benefit.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless