Google Wallet starts testing the ability to add your US passport to the app

By
Google Wallet is starting to test the ability to make digital IDs with US passports now. The feature was announced back in September and is now starting its official testing period. These digital IDs with US passports are going to be able to be used at some TSA checkpoints.

In order to add your passport to Wallet, you would need to open the "Add to Wallet" menu and get to the "U.S. Passport (beta)" option which is joining the existing "Driver's license or state ID" option.

The process contains three steps. You start by taking a picture of your passport info page that has your picture (or you can choose to enter the info manually), and then scan the security chip found inside the back cover of your passport.

The steps to do that are as follows:
  1. Place your passport on a flat surface.
  2. Open the back cover of your passport.
  3. To scan, remove your phone case.
  4. To find the chip, slowly move the back of your phone around the inside back cover.
  5. The last step consists of sending a brief video of your face. Google will need to review the video to ensure you're a real person, and will also compare it to your passport photo to ensure you're the owner of that passport.

Right now, this option is not widely rolled out and is currently being tested in beta. At the moment, the option is appearing for users enrolled in the Google Play services beta. To take advantage of the feature, you'll also need to run Android 9 or later on your phone.

You can use this feature only in the U.S. at the moment, for domestic flights at select airports. Your phone can use the NFC to send the info to the reader, and you will be asked to "Review the shared info", with the option to either continue or cancel.

Just like with your state ID, you will be able to remove your ID passport online remotely if your phone gets lost or stolen.

I'm a huge fan of features that allow you to store ID documents and such in the digital wallet on your phone. It's more convenient and eliminates the need to carry lots of stuff with you at all times. The feature is far from being available here where I live though, but I'm excited for all the users that will get to test it and am hyped for its wider rollout in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

