Google Wallet adds support for more than a dozen banks and credit unions in the US
Google Wallet is one of the main mobile payment services in the United States, so it’s no wonder that Google intends to make it compatible with just about every bank and credit union in the US.
Earlier this month, Google Wallet added support for California IDs, but the mobile payment service is not done with the nice surprises. Starting this week, more than a dozen banks and credit unions are joining the list of compatible financial institutions that support Google Wallet (via AndroidPolice).
With the addition of these, Google Wallet supports over 200 banks and credit unions in the United States. The mobile payment service is the perfect tool for those who love having everything digitally stored on their phones, including cred and debit cards, boarding passes, loyalty cards, and even IDs.
The list includes exactly 14 names of banks and credit unions that should now feature Google Wallet support (or pretty soon):
- ACNB Bank (PA)
- Cedar Rapids Bank And Trust Company
- Evergreen Federal Bank (OR)
- Farmers Bank (TN)
- First Bank (MS)
- Golden Triangle Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Home Savings Bank (KY)
- Inter & Co
- Local Union 392 Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Minnco Credit Union (MN)
- Montezuma State Bank (IA)
- Tri County Area Federal Credit Union (PA)
- Unite Credit Union (IA)
- Warren Bank & Trust (AR)
