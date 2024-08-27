Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Wallet adds support for more than a dozen banks and credit unions in the US

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Wallet adds support for more than a dozen banks and credit unions in the US
Google Wallet is one of the main mobile payment services in the United States, so it’s no wonder that Google intends to make it compatible with just about every bank and credit union in the US.

Earlier this month, Google Wallet added support for California IDs, but the mobile payment service is not done with the nice surprises. Starting this week, more than a dozen banks and credit unions are joining the list of compatible financial institutions that support Google Wallet (via AndroidPolice).

The list includes exactly 14 names of banks and credit unions that should now feature Google Wallet support (or pretty soon):

  • ACNB Bank (PA)
  • Cedar Rapids Bank And Trust Company
  • Evergreen Federal Bank (OR)
  • Farmers Bank (TN)
  • First Bank (MS)
  • Golden Triangle Federal Credit Union (TX)
  • Home Savings Bank (KY)
  • Inter & Co
  • Local Union 392 Federal Credit Union (OH)
  • Minnco Credit Union (MN)
  • Montezuma State Bank (IA)
  • Tri County Area Federal Credit Union (PA)
  • Unite Credit Union (IA)
  • Warren Bank & Trust (AR)

With the addition of these, Google Wallet supports over 200 banks and credit unions in the United States. The mobile payment service is the perfect tool for those who love having everything digitally stored on their phones, including cred and debit cards, boarding passes, loyalty cards, and even IDs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless