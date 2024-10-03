Subscribe to access exclusive content
Google to enable live location sharing directly from Android

By
Android Apps Google
The Google Maps app on an Android phone, displaying a map of New York City.
Smartphones and mobile devices, in general, let users share their live location, which can be super handy in certain situations. Right now, on Android smartphones, the easiest way to share your live location is through Google Maps. However, it seems Google is planning to shake things up a bit.

Android gets new Location Sharing controls


Google is working on a feature that would let users share their live location right from the Android OS, with no need to rely on apps like Google Maps. With new Location Sharing controls baked into Google Play Services, you'll be able to easily manage and even switch off location sharing with a quick tap.


The newest update to Google Play Services introduces a fresh page in Settings under Google > All Services. It's labeled Google Location Sharing and includes a simple toggle that lets you easily turn location sharing on or off.

Once you activate the feature, you'll reportedly get an option to copy a link to your live location. You can then share that link with others, allowing them to track your whereabouts on Google Maps.

To keep your live location info secure, Google has included a list right under the Location Sharing setting. This lets Android users see exactly who has access to their shared location, making sure only the right people can track them.

In addition, Android users will now receive a notification letting them know their location is being shared. Tapping on the alert takes them straight to the new Location settings page, where they can review or remove who has access to their live location info.

It seems like Google is rolling out this feature in phases, so it might take some time before everyone gets access to it.

I think Google's decision to simplify location sharing for Android users right from the OS itself is spot on, and many people will take advantage of it. After all, the days of fumbling with complicated directions and trying to explain the best route are gone. Now, all someone has to do is send you their live location, and your smartphone handles the rest.
