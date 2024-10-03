Google to enable live location sharing directly from Android
Smartphones and mobile devices, in general, let users share their live location, which can be super handy in certain situations. Right now, on Android smartphones, the easiest way to share your live location is through Google Maps. However, it seems Google is planning to shake things up a bit.
Google is working on a feature that would let users share their live location right from the Android OS, with no need to rely on apps like Google Maps. With new Location Sharing controls baked into Google Play Services, you'll be able to easily manage and even switch off location sharing with a quick tap.
To keep your live location info secure, Google has included a list right under the Location Sharing setting. This lets Android users see exactly who has access to their shared location, making sure only the right people can track them.
In addition, Android users will now receive a notification letting them know their location is being shared. Tapping on the alert takes them straight to the new Location settings page, where they can review or remove who has access to their live location info.
It seems like Google is rolling out this feature in phases, so it might take some time before everyone gets access to it.
I think Google's decision to simplify location sharing for Android users right from the OS itself is spot on, and many people will take advantage of it. After all, the days of fumbling with complicated directions and trying to explain the best route are gone. Now, all someone has to do is send you their live location, and your smartphone handles the rest.
Android gets new Location Sharing controls
New Location Sharing controls in Google Play Services will allow you to easily turn off location sharing in Google apps.#Google#Androidpic.twitter.com/uHkApoQ7Kl— AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) October 1, 2024
Once you activate the feature, you'll reportedly get an option to copy a link to your live location. You can then share that link with others, allowing them to track your whereabouts on Google Maps.
