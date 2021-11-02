Google Sheets update adds enhanced menus, improves discoverability of key features

Google Sheets update adds enhanced menus, improves discoverability of key features0
If you’re familiar with Google Sheets, you’ll probably notice some of the menu changes included in this update, but if you’re not, we’ve list them all below:
- The menu bar and right-click menus have been shortened to better fit your screen to prevent menus from being hidden off screen
- Some features were reorganized and added to more intuitive locations (for example, you can now freeze a row or column from the right-click menu)
- Some descriptions of items in the menu are shorter, enabling faster recognition
- Icons have been added to help you locate features more easily
- Changes are across all menus, including File, Edit, View, Insert, Format, Date, Tools, Extensions, Help, and Accessibility.
Also, some of the menu items may have changed their location, but they’re still there and their functionality has been kept the same. While the new design of the Google Sheets app makes it more suitable for devices with smaller screens, all users should find the key features easier than before.