Android Apps Google

Google Sheets update adds enhanced menus, improves discoverability of key features

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google Sheets update adds enhanced menus, improves discoverability of key features
Google recently announced that its Sheets application will receive an update that will make it easier for users to find key features. Not only that, but the app will also receive improved menus that will support Google’s wish to make Sheets easier to navigate.

If you’re familiar with Google Sheets, you’ll probably notice some of the menu changes included in this update, but if you’re not, we’ve list them all below:

  • The menu bar and right-click menus have been shortened to better fit your screen to prevent menus from being hidden off screen
  • Some features were reorganized and added to more intuitive locations (for example, you can now freeze a row or column from the right-click menu)
  • Some descriptions of items in the menu are shorter, enabling faster recognition
  • Icons have been added to help you locate features more easily
  • Changes are across all menus, including File, Edit, View, Insert, Format, Date, Tools, Extensions, Help, and Accessibility.

Also, some of the menu items may have changed their location, but they’re still there and their functionality has been kept the same. While the new design of the Google Sheets app makes it more suitable for devices with smaller screens, all users should find the key features easier than before.

According to Google, the update is gradually rolling out to all Google Workspace users, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. Additionally, the new Google Sheets app is available to users with personal Google Accounts.

