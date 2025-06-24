Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Google quietly trims Google TV budget to double down on something bigger

A major shift in priorities could change the future of Google’s entertainment ecosystem.

By
1comment
Apps Google
Google TV Logo
Google has reduced the budget for its Google TV platform by 10 percent, according to a new report from The Information. The decision has reportedly led to layoffs affecting about a quarter of the team working on the platform. As part of a larger shift, Google appears to be putting more focus on YouTube and its related products.

The total budget for Google TV is said to be around $500 million. A 10 percent cut may seem small at first, but when paired with layoffs of roughly 75 out of 300 team members, the impact is significant. This move suggests Google is adjusting its priorities.

Google TV is the company's smart TV software and comes preloaded on devices from brands like TCL and Hisense. It adds a layer of personalization and content recommendations on top of Android TV. But it has struggled to stand out against strong competition from Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Still, Google says it is not walking away from Google TV. In a statement, the company said:

We continue to invest in Google TV with new user experiences, including the upcoming integration of Gemini. There are more than 270 million Android TV devices, and we remain committed to growing this ecosystem with an exciting road map ahead.
— Google TV rep statement to The Information

Gemini is Google's new AI model, and its upcoming integration into Google TV could bring new features. These may include voice control, better content suggestions, and smarter navigation. If done well, this could help Google TV stay relevant in the crowded smart TV market.

At the same time, Google seems to be focusing more on YouTube. Just a couple of years ago, the company shut down Google Podcasts in favor of YouTube Music, which raised questions about feature gaps between the two. Now, there are reports that Google may redesign YouTube to make it feel more like streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney+.

These changes could involve premium content, show-style programming, or a new user interface focused on subscriptions. While no official announcements have been made, the direction is clear: Google is investing more into YouTube as its core entertainment platform.

For now, Google TV will continue to exist, but the recent budget cuts and layoffs show that it may not be the top priority. Google's strategy appears to be shifting toward platforms with broader reach and stronger growth potential.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
