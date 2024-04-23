Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Podcasts will no longer work globally after June 2024
Google has already confirmed it will shut down Podcasts in the United States this month, but the search giant didn’t mention anything about users from outside this country.

Google Podcasts is an international service, so it makes sense for the Mountain View company to want to clarify the situation for users who are not hailing from the United States.

Apparently, while Podcasts in the US will be shut down in April, international users will be able to continue to use the service for a few more months. Google recently updated a support article (via 9to5google), which confirms its plan to wind down Podcasts internationally starting in mid June.

Users outside of the United States will be able to use Google Podcasts until mid-to-late June 2024. All users globally can migrate or export their Google Podcast subscriptions through July 29, 2024.

Podcasts users are advised to transfer their show subscriptions to YouTube Music or export them for use in another podcast app. Keep in mind child accounts cannot transfer their subscriptions to YouTube Music.

Also, transfer to YouTube Music is only supported in countries where YouTube Music is available. For instance, in South Korea, YouTube Music is only available to Premium subscribers.

Finally, it’s important to mention that all Google Podcasts data will remain available in Takeout for 1 year. Google will start deleting all users’ Google Podcasts data after a year passes. Obviously, users can permanently delete their data before the 1-year deadline if so they wish.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

