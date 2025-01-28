Google Play rolls out “Verified” badges for VPN apps

Nord VPN "Verified" badge | Image credit: Google

Complete a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation

Have an Organization developer account type

Meet target API level requirements for Google Play apps

Have at least 10,000 installs and 250 reviews

Be published on Google Play for at least 90 days

Submit a Data Safety section declaration, opting into: 1. Independent security review, under “Additional badges.” 2. Encryption in transit.

In order to obtain the “Verified” badge, a VPN app must meet certain criteria. The validation process also includes other factors too, which aren’t mentioned by Google. Still, to be considered for the "Verified" badge, your VPN app needs to:Three VPN apps have already received their “Verified” badges from Google, so you’ll see them when browsing their page on Google Play: Nord, hide.me, and Aloha Browser.