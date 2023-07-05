Amazon UK slashes the Pixel Watch's price yet again; grab one at a discount while you can
The Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for Apple users, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the best choice for Samsung Galaxy users. And since last year, the best choice for Pixel users has been the Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch.
However, since the Pixel Watch is a premium wearable designed to rival the best smartwatches out there, it also comes with a premium price tag. But if you're a UK-based Pixel user looking for a new Pixel Watch, we have great news for you. Google's first-ever smartwatch is currently on a lovely sale on Amazon UK, allowing you to save quite a nice sum on this awesome smartwatch.
Google's Pixel Watch comes with Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking and sports every health-tracking feature you would expect a smartwatch of this caliber to have. Furthermore, it can measure your heart rate every second. The smartwatch also supports smart notifications, and you can use it to make and take phone calls.
Google's Pixel Watch has a stylish design, it's loaded with tracking features, and it's totally worth getting, especially when it's available at such a sweet discount. So tap on the deal button at the beginning of the articles and get your Pixel Watch from Amazon UK at a discount while you can.
The Bluetooth version of the Pixel Watch is discounted by 27%, which means you will save £90, while the LTE model is currently available for 29% off its original price, meaning your savings will be £110 if you get one through this deal.
However, just like the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 8, the Pixel Watch will last you around a day — a day and a half at best — on a single charge.
