Bonkers new deal knocks the first-gen Pixel Watch (with LTE) down to a way lower price than ever

As our Pixel Watch review made it crystal clear right off the bat, it was never particularly wise to buy Google's first-ever in-house smartwatch. But what if I were to tell you it's officially wise to do that now? 

That's because the 2022-released Wear OS device, which is obviously not getting any younger, has just hit a new record low price of $119.99 over at Woot. Before you even think it, no, these crazy cheap units on sale there for a limited time only are not refurbished or pre-owned, although they do come with a 90-day warranty that's likely to prove too short for some prospective buyers.

Google Pixel Watch

$119 99
$329 99
$210 off (64%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Watch

$135 off (48%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Chalk Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker
Buy at Amazon

Then again, if you want full 1-year coverage from the smartwatch's manufacturer itself, you'll have to cough up an extra 25 bucks at Woot parent Amazon right now and settle for a Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch variant available in a single silver case color paired with a "Chalk" active band.

Woot's totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new deal, meanwhile, gives you a choice between four different color combos (at least if you hurry), not to mention that your 120 bucks are amazingly enough to get you standalone cellular connectivity on your wrist in addition to GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. 

That's right, you're looking at 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch models here coated in silver, champagne gold, and matte black with chalk, charcoal, and hazel bands available, and it's perhaps needless to say how difficult it is to find a similarly well-equipped smartwatch at a comparable price in today's market.

Once again, I have to highlight that this is by no means a perfect smartwatch, suffering from a whole slew of software issues (still) while offering sub-par battery life (even by the mediocre standards of the Wear OS ecosystem) and only coming in one 41mm size that's obviously unlikely to satisfy all of its potential owners and wearers.

All that being said, the software is really not so bad that it harms the value proposition at an ultra-low price of $119.99. Not when you also consider that gorgeous circular touchscreen, the super-stylish overall design, handy Google Assistant support, and not-terrible overall performance. "Not terrible" is perhaps the best way to describe this device on the whole, while this particular offer is objectively pretty great.
