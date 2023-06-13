Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google reveals that the Pixel Recorder App is mostly being used for short memos

Google's Pixel Recorder app, with its impressive and best-in-class voice memo capabilities, is designed to be a powerful tool for recording meetings, lectures, and pretty much anything you can think of. However, according to a new interview with a Google Product Manager the one thing people use the app the most for is short memos.

The aforementioned interview took place on the Made by Google Podcast with Kristi Bradford, Product Manager for the Pixel Essential Apps team. The Pixel Essential apps are basically those Made by Google apps that are a staple in every Pixel smartphone, such as the Clock, Calculator, and Recorder.

Dubbed "the unsung heroes of Pixel," Bradford's team put a lot of care into making the Pixel Recorder app different from others out there, turning it essentially into a live transcript application rather than just a voice recorder. The app uses a machine learning model that, based on the language that you are speaking, transcribes, targets different speakers, and labels them accordingly. It is also a beautifully designed app.

However, even with the success of the app and the positive feedback it has received, Bradford's team did have their doubts at one point and wondered if the app would just essentially become a glorified grocery list. Turns out that hasn't been the case.

According to surveys the team has done, what they have found is that the majority of the recorder sessions turn out to be three minutes or less. Bradford attributes this to people using the app to brainstorm things like rap lyrics or to record voice overs, all in bite size chunks. There was even one instance in which a user claimed that the app was perfect for recording supernatural sounds while ghost hunting.

Pixel Recorder is a versatile app that can be used for a variety of purposes. However, it is clear that most Pixel owners prefer to use it for short memos. This suggests that the app is well-suited for this purpose and that Google is on the right track with its development.

