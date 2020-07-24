Google's first-gen Pixel Buds are on sale at a crazy low price
Check out the deal here
Even better, Prime members are eligible for an additional automatic $5 discount at checkout, taking their total savings all the way up to 90 bucks, or 56 percent off the aforementioned list price. This is not one of those 24-hour-only affairs, mind you, running for seven more days at the time of this writing... or while supplies last, and since these are new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here, you shouldn't be surprised to hear you can also get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
In case you're wondering, the ancient earbuds are still available from retailers like B&H Photo Video at considerably higher prices. In terms of their specs and features, you'll probably find those quite appealing at $70 or $75, especially if you own a Pixel handset, which means you can take advantage of the exclusive real-time translation functionality.
Equipped with native Google Assistant integration and one-touch controls for music, phone calls, and volume adjustment, the Pixel Buds can keep your favorite tunes going for a solid five hours by themselves, while the included charging case will boost the overall battery life to around 24 hours of listening time.