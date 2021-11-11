Google accidentally pushed Verizon's Android 12 to unlocked Pixel owners





A quick version number check revealed that the update being pushed out to Pixels new and old, is the one meant for Verizon phones with the latest November security patches. It seems that Verizon may have given a range of serial numbers too wide for Google to push the carrier-specific firmware to many who are not Big Red's subscribers, but rather have unlocked Pixel phones, or vice versa.





In any case, if you see a build number SP1A.211105.002.A1/7807550 being pushed to your trusty Pixel 4 , for instance, don't fall for it, and don't install any firmware just short of two gigs if you have already gotten Android 12 on your unlocked Pixel handset.





Google is sending out an Android 12 update notification to devices already running Android 12.https://t.co/d58fk2O28J



I didn't get a notification myself, but I've been getting pinged a bunch about this, so it looks like the update notification was sent out to a lot of people. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 10, 2021

