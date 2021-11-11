Google accidentally pushed Verizon's Android 12 to unlocked Pixel owners

Funny stuff, many a Pixel
owner are complaining today that they have been dealt a strange OTA update on their phones that asked them to upgrade to the newest Android 12 version.
The kicker is that they are already on Android 12, Material You and everything
, and is appearing on devices as retro as the Pixel 3a
. Moreover, the size of the update is 1.8GB, and it smells like a whole firmware swap, rather than a humble bug fix and security patch kit.
A quick version number check revealed that the update being pushed out to Pixels new and old, is the one meant for Verizon phones with the latest November security patches. It seems that Verizon may have given a range of serial numbers too wide for Google to push the carrier-specific firmware to many who are not Big Red's subscribers, but rather have unlocked Pixel phones, or vice versa.
In any case, if you see a build number SP1A.211105.002.A1/7807550 being pushed to your trusty Pixel 4
, for instance, don't fall for it, and don't install any firmware just short of two gigs if you have already gotten Android 12 on your unlocked Pixel handset.